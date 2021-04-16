Last Updated:

West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 5 LIVE Updates: Voting Concludes With A Turnout Of 78.36%

Over one crore voters in West Bengal will decide the political fate of 342 candidates on Saturday, when 45 assembly constituencies go to polls in the fifth phase amid 2nd COVID wave

Written By
Suchitra Karthikeyan
PTI

PTI

Over one crore voters in West Bengal will decide the political fate of 342 candidates on Saturday, when 45 assembly constituencies go to polls in the fifth phase amid 2nd COVID wave
pointer
20:07 IST, April 17th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 5 LIVE updates: Voting concludes, turnout at 78.36%

Polling in 15,789 polling stations spread across 45 assembly constituencies in West Bengal phase-5 elections, bye-election in two parliamentary constituencies and 12 assembly constituencies across 10 States conducted peacefully today: Election Commission

pointer
20:07 IST, April 17th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 5 LIVE updates: Barasat SP refutes firing

West Bengal: Barasat SP submits report to Special Police Observer on the alleged incident of 'blank firing by CRPF personnel' deputed at a booth in Deganga constituency; says, "the allegation is found to be not based on facts".

pointer
17:32 IST, April 17th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 5 LIVE updates: Voter turnout at 78.13%

As per turnout app, voter turnout at 78.13%

pointer
17:32 IST, April 17th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 5 LIVE updates: EC seeks report on Central forces' firing

EC seeks report after locals allege that central forces opened fire in Deganga constituency of South 24 Parganas district

pointer
15:44 IST, April 17th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 5 LIVE updates: PM Modi addresses rally

 

pointer
15:44 IST, April 17th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 5 LIVE updates: BJP alleges voter suppression

 

pointer
15:44 IST, April 17th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 5 LIVE updates: 69.40% voter turnout

As per Turnout app, voter turnout is at 69.4% at 3:36 PM

pointer
15:44 IST, April 17th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 5 LIVE updates: TMC writes to EC on Mamata tape

 

pointer
14:24 IST, April 17th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 5 LIVE updates: TMC MP threatens CRPF jawan

Even as voting was underway in the fifth phase of the West Bengal elections, TMC MP Kakoli ghosh Dastidar had a heated argument with a jawan at a polling station in Barsat on Saturday. The TMC MP's high-handedness was caught on camera threatening the security personnel, warning him that this (the polling booth) was not Sitalkuchi and that it was 'her area'.

 

pointer
13:45 IST, April 17th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 5 LIVE updates: Polling process underway Purba Bardhaman district

 

pointer
13:21 IST, April 17th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 5 LIVE updates: 50.25% turnout recorded so far

50.25% voter turnout has been recorded so far until 1:20 pm as per ECI approximations in the 5th phase of West Bengal Assembly elections. 

pointer
13:18 IST, April 17th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 5 LIVE updates: TMC delegation to meet EC at 2.30 pm

After the BJP met the Election Commission (EC) over the 'Sitalkuchi tape' featuring CM Mamata Banerjee, the ruling TMC will now visit the EC at 2.30 pm on Saturday to submit a memorandum onwho was taping CM's phone, MP Derek O Brien informed. A delegation comprising of Yashwant Sinha, Derek O'Brien and Purnendu Basu will visit EC. 

pointer
13:06 IST, April 17th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 5 LIVE updates: 36.48% turnout recorded so far

36.48% voter turnout has been recorded so far until 1:05 pm as per ECI approximations in the 5th phase of West Bengal Assembly elections. 

pointer
13:06 IST, April 17th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 5 LIVE updates: TMC's Sujit Bose visits polling booth

 

pointer
12:15 IST, April 17th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 5 LIVE updates: BJP delegation speaks after meeting EC

 

pointer
11:52 IST, April 17th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 5 LIVE updates: 36.02% turnout recorded so far

36.02% voter turnout has been recorded so far until 11:50 am as per ECI approximations in the 5th phase of West Bengal Assembly elections. 

pointer
11:20 IST, April 17th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 5 LIVE updates: 31.54% turnout recorded so far

31.04% voter turnout has been recorded so far until 11:20 am as per ECI approximations in the 5th phase of West Bengal Assembly elections. 

pointer
10:59 IST, April 17th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 5 LIVE updates: TMC-BJP workers clash in Bidhan Nagar constituency

even as voting was underway in the fifth phase of the West berngal Asembly elections, clashes erupted between TMC and BJP workers in the Bidhan Nagar constituency.

pointer
10:59 IST, April 17th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 5 LIVE updates: 16.27% turnout recorded so far

16.27% voter turnout has been recorded so far until 10:55 am as per ECI approximations in the fifth phase of West Bengal Assembly elections.

pointer
10:28 IST, April 17th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 5 LIVE updates: EC seeks report on death of BJP polling agent

 

pointer
09:21 IST, April 17th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 5 LIVE updates: Covid guidelines maintained in polling stations

 

pointer
09:17 IST, April 17th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 5 LIVE updates: 5.34% turnout recorded so far

5.34% voter turnout has been recorded so far until 9:15 am as per EC approximations in the fifth phase of the West Bengal Aasembly elections.  

pointer
08:20 IST, April 17th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 5 LIVE updates: BJP to meet EC over 'Sitalkuchi tapes'

As voting ins underway in the fifth phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, the BJP will meet the Election Commission (EC) on Saturday morning over the 'Sitalkuch tape'. Earlier on Friday, BJP I-T chief Amit Malviya shared an alleged audio clip between Mamata Banerjee and TMC's Sitalkuchi candidate Partho Pratim Roy in which the Trinamool chief is heard instructing Roy to preserve the bodies of the victims to 'parade them the next day'. She is also heard allegedly telling Roy to file a 'strong FIR' with the help of a lawyer, after the election is over. Vowing that she will get the commanding officer, SP of Sitalkuchi arrested for the firing, Banerjee is heard telling Roy to ensure continuation of voting in the area.

After BJP released an audio recording of an alleged conversation between Mamata Banerjee and TMC's Sitalkuchi candidate Partho Pratim Roy, Trinamool on Friday, accused BJP of spying on its member via phone tapping. Addressing a press conference, TMC MP Derek O'Brien said that BJP leaders who do not understand Bengali and playing a conversation between Mamata and her party member without understanding it.  He questioned as to why central forces fired five bullets in self-defence at a polling station amid voting in phase-4 Bengal elections.

pointer
08:11 IST, April 17th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 5 LIVE updates: BJP worker threatened by TMC workers

Even as voting was undderway in the fifth phase of the Assembly elections in West Bengal, a BJP polling agent was allegedly threatened by TMC workers in North 24 Parganas district on Saturday. In a video of the incident, the TMC worker is seen grabbing the shirt of the BJP polling agent, asking him where he was going and demanding to know why he 'took money' from the state government during Cyclone Amphan. 

 

pointer
08:05 IST, April 17th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 5 LIVE updates: Voters queue up at booth in Dakshineswar, Kolkata

 

pointer
07:57 IST, April 17th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 5 LIVE updates: Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh urges people to vote

 

pointer
07:52 IST, April 17th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 5 LIVE updates: HM Amit Shah urges citizens to exercise their franchise

"I appeal to all the voters of the fifth phase of Bengal to vote in maximum number. Your one vote will play an important role in restoring the rights of poor and farmers in the state, employment to youth and pride of Bengal", Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote on Twitter.

 

pointer
07:34 IST, April 17th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 5 LIVE updates: Voters queue outside polling booth 263 in Bardhaman South

 

pointer
07:15 IST, April 17th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 5 LIVE updates: Voters queue up at Kamarhati

 

pointer
07:07 IST, April 17th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 5 LIVE updates: Voting begins

 

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND