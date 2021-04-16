West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 5 LIVE Updates: Voting Concludes With A Turnout Of 78.36%

As voting ins underway in the fifth phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, the BJP will meet the Election Commission (EC) on Saturday morning over the 'Sitalkuch tape'. Earlier on Friday, BJP I-T chief Amit Malviya shared an alleged audio clip between Mamata Banerjee and TMC's Sitalkuchi candidate Partho Pratim Roy in which the Trinamool chief is heard instructing Roy to preserve the bodies of the victims to 'parade them the next day'. She is also heard allegedly telling Roy to file a 'strong FIR' with the help of a lawyer, after the election is over. Vowing that she will get the commanding officer, SP of Sitalkuchi arrested for the firing, Banerjee is heard telling Roy to ensure continuation of voting in the area.

After BJP released an audio recording of an alleged conversation between Mamata Banerjee and TMC's Sitalkuchi candidate Partho Pratim Roy, Trinamool on Friday, accused BJP of spying on its member via phone tapping. Addressing a press conference, TMC MP Derek O'Brien said that BJP leaders who do not understand Bengali and playing a conversation between Mamata and her party member without understanding it. He questioned as to why central forces fired five bullets in self-defence at a polling station amid voting in phase-4 Bengal elections.