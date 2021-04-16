West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 5 LIVE Updates: Voting Concludes With A Turnout Of 78.36%

Quick links:
Polling in 15,789 polling stations spread across 45 assembly constituencies in West Bengal phase-5 elections, bye-election in two parliamentary constituencies and 12 assembly constituencies across 10 States conducted peacefully today: Election Commission
West Bengal: Barasat SP submits report to Special Police Observer on the alleged incident of 'blank firing by CRPF personnel' deputed at a booth in Deganga constituency; says, "the allegation is found to be not based on facts".
As per turnout app, voter turnout at 78.13%
EC seeks report after locals allege that central forces opened fire in Deganga constituency of South 24 Parganas district
Gangarampur has 2 holy names, that define our culture, in its own name...But it seems Didi hates names of both lord Ram and river Ganga. She abuses Indians living in areas near river Ganga. She insults their beliefs, food, language & clothes: PM in Gangarampur
West Bengal | TMC goons stopped me here at Nayapatti. They are also stopping the voters even as polling is underway: BJP candidate from Bidhan Nagar, Sabyasachi Dutta, in the assembly constituency
As per Turnout app, voter turnout is at 69.4% at 3:36 PM
Trinamool Congress (TMC) writes to Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal over "recording of phone conversation between CM Mamata Banerjee and Partha Pratim Ray."
Even as voting was underway in the fifth phase of the West Bengal elections, TMC MP Kakoli ghosh Dastidar had a heated argument with a jawan at a polling station in Barsat on Saturday. The TMC MP's high-handedness was caught on camera threatening the security personnel, warning him that this (the polling booth) was not Sitalkuchi and that it was 'her area'.
Polling process going on smoothly at 260 Bardhaman Dakshin Assembly Constituency of Purba Bardhaman District.
@rajivkumarec @PIBKolkata pic.twitter.com/cd4MziXlrY
50.25% voter turnout has been recorded so far until 1:20 pm as per ECI approximations in the 5th phase of West Bengal Assembly elections.
After the BJP met the Election Commission (EC) over the 'Sitalkuchi tape' featuring CM Mamata Banerjee, the ruling TMC will now visit the EC at 2.30 pm on Saturday to submit a memorandum onwho was taping CM's phone, MP Derek O Brien informed. A delegation comprising of Yashwant Sinha, Derek O'Brien and Purnendu Basu will visit EC.
36.48% voter turnout has been recorded so far until 1:05 pm as per ECI approximations in the 5th phase of West Bengal Assembly elections.
West Bengal Minister and TMC candidate from Bidhannagar, Sujit Bose visits polling booth in East Calcutta Girls College in the assembly constituency, as polling in the fifth phase of assembly elections is underway
Two of our people were injured in stone-pelting by BJP supporters at booth numbers 265 & 272. We have informed the election observer and police. The situation is normal now: TMC's Sujit Bose, Bidhan Nagar
As far as the authenticity of the tape is concerned, Derek O'Brien and Sukhendu Sekhar Roy confirmed it in a conversation with media. The only goal of the tape was to create further polarisation: Shishir Bajoria, BJP after meeting Election Commission in Kolkata
It is requested that the Commission may examine the issue immediately and constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for carrying out a detailed investigation in this regard: BJP writes to West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer
36.02% voter turnout has been recorded so far until 11:50 am as per ECI approximations in the 5th phase of West Bengal Assembly elections.
31.04% voter turnout has been recorded so far until 11:20 am as per ECI approximations in the 5th phase of West Bengal Assembly elections.
even as voting was underway in the fifth phase of the West berngal Asembly elections, clashes erupted between TMC and BJP workers in the Bidhan Nagar constituency.
16.27% voter turnout has been recorded so far until 10:55 am as per ECI approximations in the fifth phase of West Bengal Assembly elections.
West Bengal: Election Commission has sought a report over the sudden death of a BJP polling agent at booth number 107 in Kamarhati today
"His name is Abhijeet Samant. Nobody helped him, there is no facility for treatment here," says brother of the deceased BJP polling agent
Covid guidelines maintained in the Polling Stations under 22 Kalimpong Assembly Constituency of Kalimpong District.
5.34% voter turnout has been recorded so far until 9:15 am as per EC approximations in the fifth phase of the West Bengal Aasembly elections.
As voting ins underway in the fifth phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, the BJP will meet the Election Commission (EC) on Saturday morning over the 'Sitalkuch tape'. Earlier on Friday, BJP I-T chief Amit Malviya shared an alleged audio clip between Mamata Banerjee and TMC's Sitalkuchi candidate Partho Pratim Roy in which the Trinamool chief is heard instructing Roy to preserve the bodies of the victims to 'parade them the next day'. She is also heard allegedly telling Roy to file a 'strong FIR' with the help of a lawyer, after the election is over. Vowing that she will get the commanding officer, SP of Sitalkuchi arrested for the firing, Banerjee is heard telling Roy to ensure continuation of voting in the area.
After BJP released an audio recording of an alleged conversation between Mamata Banerjee and TMC's Sitalkuchi candidate Partho Pratim Roy, Trinamool on Friday, accused BJP of spying on its member via phone tapping. Addressing a press conference, TMC MP Derek O'Brien said that BJP leaders who do not understand Bengali and playing a conversation between Mamata and her party member without understanding it. He questioned as to why central forces fired five bullets in self-defence at a polling station amid voting in phase-4 Bengal elections.
Even as voting was undderway in the fifth phase of the Assembly elections in West Bengal, a BJP polling agent was allegedly threatened by TMC workers in North 24 Parganas district on Saturday. In a video of the incident, the TMC worker is seen grabbing the shirt of the BJP polling agent, asking him where he was going and demanding to know why he 'took money' from the state government during Cyclone Amphan.
Voters queue up outside Hiralal Mazumder Memorial College for Women - designated as a polling booth - in Dakshineswar, Kolkata. Voting for the fifth phase of #WestBengalElections2021 is underway today.
Fifth phase of the West Bengal polls takes place today. Requesting all eligible voters of this phase in the State to exercise their franchise.— Rajnath Singh
"I appeal to all the voters of the fifth phase of Bengal to vote in maximum number. Your one vote will play an important role in restoring the rights of poor and farmers in the state, employment to youth and pride of Bengal", Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote on Twitter.
मैं बंगाल के पाँचवे चरण के सभी मतदाताओं से अपील करता हूँ कि अधिक से अधिक संख्या में मतदान करें।— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 17, 2021
आपका एक वोट प्रदेश के गरीब व किसानों को उनका अधिकार, युवाओं को रोजगार और बंगाल के गौरव को पुनर्स्थापित करने में अहम भूमिका निभाएगा।
Voters queue outside polling booth 263 in Bardhaman South, in Phase 5 of the West Bengal assembly elections
Voters queue up to cast their votes as 5th phase of polling begins; visuals from Kamarhati, West Bengal
Voting is underway in the fifth phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections with 46 seats & 319 candidates in fray.