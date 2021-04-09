West Bengal Elections: From Singur To Domjur, Here Are 6 Key Constituencies In 4th Phase

As the high-octane poll battle for the West Bengal polls heats up, the polling for the fourth phase will take place on Saturday between 7 am and 6 pm. A total of 44 seats spread across five districts - two in north Bengal and three in south Bengal are in the poll fray. These constituencies are Mekliganj, Mathabhanga, Coochbehar Uttar, Coochbehar Dakshin, Sitalkuchi, Sitai, Dinhata, Natabari, Tufanganj, Kumargram, Kalchini, Alipurduars, Falakata, Madarihat, Sonarpur Dakshin, Bhangar, Kasba, Jadavpur, Sonarpur Uttar, Tolljganj, Behala Purba, Behala Paschim, Maheshtala, Budge Budge, Metiaburuz, Bally, Howrah Uttar, Howrah Madhya, Shibpur, Howrah Dakshin, Sankrail, Panchla, Uluberia Purba, Domjur, Uttarpara, Sreerampur, Champdani, Singur, Chandannagar, Chunchura, Balagarh, Pandua, Saptagram and Chanditala. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Here are 6 key constituencies

Howrah Dakshin: Falling under the Howrah district, this constituency will see a faceoff between BJP's Rantidev Sengupta and TMC's Nandita Chowdhury. Sengupta is the editor of the RSS' Bengali mouthpiece Swastika. While the senior journalist initially expressed his unwillingness to contest the election and urged BJP to select another candidate for the seat, he reversed his stance after speaking to the party leadership. In the previous election, TMC's Brajamohan Majumder beat CPI(M)'s Arindam Basu by over 16,000 votes.

Singur: This is a crucial seat for TMC because mass movements against land acquisition during 2006-08 paved the way for Mamata Banerjee's rise in state politics. Rabindranath Bhattacharya, the sitting MLA from this seat, was not given a ticket by TMC owing to its policy of not fielding candidates aged 80 or older. While he joined BJP on March 8, the candidature of the 88-year-old leader resulted in huge opposition from the local BJP leaders. He is pitted against TMC's Becharam Manna and Students’ Federation of India West Bengal secretary Srijan Bhattacharya. Rabindranath Bhattacharya had comfortably defeated CPI(M)'s Rabin Deb in the 2016 polls.

Behala Paschim: TMC heavyweight Partha Chatterjee is seeking re-election from this seat which falls under the Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha constituency. At present, he holds the portfolios of Higher Education, School Education and Parliamentary Affairs in the West Bengal Cabinet. He beat Kaustav Chatterjee of the CPI(M) in 2016 garnering 1,02,114 votes. While CPI(M) has nominated Nihar Bhakta, BJP has given the ticket to actor Srabanti Chatterjee who has appeared in multiple Bengali-language films since 1997.

Behala Purba: Considered a TMC bastion over the last decade, the seat's three main contenders are women. Sitting MLA Sovan Chatterjee's estranged wife Ratna Chatterjee is contesting on a TMC ticket for the first time. While the ex-Kolkata Mayor joined BJP in 2019, he has not been nominated by the saffron party. Instead, BJP had reposed faith in actor Payel Sarkar who made her film debut in the 2014 Bengali film Shudu Tumi. CPI(M)'s Samita Har Chowdhury is also in the poll fray. In the 2016 election, TMC had won this seat by bagging around 47% votes as against a Left-supported Independent candidate who garnered 36% of the vote share.

Domjur: Rajib Banerjee is seeking re-election from this seat but on a BJP ticket. After sounding discontent against TMC for several months, he resigned from the state Cabinet on January 22. Resigning from the primary membership of the party on January 29, he joined BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah a day later. On this occasion, the Mamata Banerjee-led party has fielded Kalyan Ghosh. In the last Assembly polls, Banerjee won by a whopping margin of 1,07,701 votes against his nearest opponent Protima Dutta who contested as an Independent.

Shibpur: Located in the Howrah district, this constituency was represented by 84-year-old Jatu Lahiri of TMC from 1991 onwards barring for the period between 2006 and 2011. This time, the ruling party has reposed faith in cricketer Manoj Tiwary who joined TMC on February 24. Attributing his move to the negligible possibility of making a comeback to the national team, he said that it was an easy decision to take owing to his belief in secularism. On the other hand, BJP and AIFB have fielded Rathin Chakrabarty and Jagannath Bhattacharyya.