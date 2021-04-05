West Bengal Elections Phase-3: Here Are 4 Key Battles As Trinamool Bastions Go To Polls

As the Bengal polls move into TMC bastions in Phase-3, voting will be held in 31 constituencies across five districts - Howrah, Hooghly, South Parganas, Diamond Harbour and Baruipur on Tuesday. With 205 candidates up in poll fray including only 13 women, key candidates include BJP ex-Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta, CPI(M) Kanti Ganguly, TMC's Sujata Mondal Khan, TMC minister Asima Patra. As per EC, Bengal has 7.32 crore voters who will poll at 1,01,916 booths for the 294 seats.

A total of 832 companies od Central security forces have been deployed including 214 companies of Quick Response Teams (QRTs). Of these, 307 companies have been deployed in South Parganas, 167 in Hooghly and 144 in Howrah. 31 seats up for polls are spread in the following manner: Hooghly (8), Howrah (7), South Parganas (16).

Here are key battles to watch out for in Phase-3:

Tarakeswar: Swapan Dasgupta (BJP) Vs Ramendu Sinha Roy (TMC)

The high-stakes battle for the Hindu pilgrim site Tarkeshwar in Hooghly came into focus after BJP fielded its sitting Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta against TMC's Ramendu Sinha Roy and CPI(M)’s Sujit Ghosh. With PM Modi himself campaigning for Dasgupta, who resigned from Rajya Sabha to contest for the seat, the BJP eyes to make inroads into the TMC bastion. Pitting 'Jai Shree Ram' against TMC's 'outsider' jibe, Dasgupta - an aspiring CM candidate relies heavily on the 93.22% Hindu population to oust Trinamool which has held the seat since 2011. TMC's Rachhpal Singh had trounced NCP's Surajit Ghosh in 2016, while he had defeated CPM's Pratim Chatterjee in 2011.

Arambag: Sujata Mondal Khan (TMC) Vs Sakti Mohon Malik (CPM)

This Trinamool bastion in Hooghly will witness a fight between BJP-turned-TMC leader Sujata Mondal Khan and CPM's Sakti Mohon Malik, while BJP has fielded Madhusudan Bag. Sujata Mondal Khan had created a furore by ditching the BJP for TMC, after which her husband - BJP MP Saumitra Khan sent her a divorce notice. The couple had indulged in political mudslinging as Saumitra Khan told Sujata 'You came this far chanting Jai Shree Ram', while his wife alleged 'the party that abolished Triple Talaq is asking Saumitra to divorce me'. In 2016, TMC's Krishna Chandra Santra won the election by defeating the Communist Party Of India (Marxist)'s Asit Malik by a margin of 36,457 votes. In 2011, TMC retained the seat by fielding Parvez Rahman against Saumendranath Bera of the CPM.

Raidighi: Kanti Ganguly (CPM) Vs Aloke Jaldata (TMC)

This South Parganas seat - a Trinamool bastion will witness a tough fight between CPM veteran and former minister Kanti Ganguly and Trinamool's Aloke Jaldata, while BJP has fielded Santanu Bapuli. Ganguly, who served as a cabinet minister in the Left Front government has reportedly gained popularity again due to his relief work during Cyclone Amphan which hit rural Bengal. Moreover, in 2016, Trinamool’s Debasree Roy defeated Ganguly by barely 1,229 votes, while she had defeated Ganguly by 5,553 votes in 2011.

Dhanekhali: Asima Patra (TMC) Vs Tushar Majumdar (BJP)

What should have been a one-way contest for sitting TMC minister Asima Patra has now turned into a three-way fight with BJP's Tushar Majumdar and Congress’s Anirban Saha. With BJP wrestling the Hooghly constituency in Lok Sabha 2019 by fielding Locket Chatterjee, the saffron party is banking on its momentum to oust Patra who has held Dhanekhali since 2011. In the 2016 Assembly polls, TMC's Patra secured 1,25,298 votes as against 66,654 votes won by her closest rival Pradip Majumdar of the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB), while she won by 16,277 votes in 2011, defeating AIFB's Shrabani Sarkar. Interestingly, AIFB has not fielded a candidate against Patra in this elections.

Phase-1 & 2 elections

Bengal had witnessed 86.11% voter turnout in Phase-2 and 84.3% in Phase-1. Clashes were seen between BJP and TMC workers, with both alleging 'voter suppression' across Nandigram in Phase-2 while sporadic instances of violence were seen in Phase-1 too. Moreover, Mamata Banerjee herself toured election booths across Nandigram, dialling the Governor - complaining that several voters are not being allowed to vote. She has also complained to the EC, filed an FIR and termed the elections the 'most-rigged of all time', simultaneously claiming that she will win Nandigram easily. Bengal's other phases of elections are scheduled on April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.