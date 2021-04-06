Last Updated:

West Bengal Elections Phase 3 LIVE UPDATES: Polling For 31 Seats Concludes; 77.68% Turnout

As the Bengal polls move into TMC bastions in Phase-3, voting is underway in 31 constituencies across key districts - Howrah, Hooghly, South Parganas on April 6.

Written By
Digital Desk
PTI

PTI

As the Bengal polls move into TMC bastions in Phase-3, voting is underway in 31 constituencies across key districts - Howrah, Hooghly, South Parganas on April 6.
pointer
19:44 IST, April 6th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE UPDATES: Polling for 31 seats concludes

 

pointer
19:09 IST, April 6th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE UPDATES: Overwhelming response for PM Modi's rally

 

pointer
18:55 IST, April 6th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE UPDATES: 5 people arrested for Arambag incident

The Election Commission revealed that 5 persons had been arrested for misbehaving with TMC's Arambag candidate. It added that people in the videos of the incident are being identified and arrested. 

pointer
18:13 IST, April 6th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE UPDATES: High drama in Arambag constituency as TMC alleges BJP planned attack

A brawl erupted in the Poishara village of Arambag constituency after locals objected to the visit of Sujata Mondal, TMC's candidate from the constituency.

 

pointer
18:02 IST, April 6th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE UPDATES: Voting continues for 31 seats

 

pointer
17:26 IST, April 6th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE UPDATES: Voters level allegations against TMC workers

 

pointer
17:19 IST, April 6th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE UPDATES: Voter turnout rises to 72.36%

 

pointer
16:59 IST, April 6th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE UPDATES: Voters turn out in large numbers

 

pointer
16:47 IST, April 6th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE UPDATES: TMC counters PM Modi

 

pointer
16:44 IST, April 6th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE UPDATES: PM takes dig at 'TMC syndicate'

 

pointer
16:34 IST, April 6th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE UPDATES: PM steps up attack on WB CM

 

pointer
16:20 IST, April 6th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE UPDATES: TMC supremo threatening people, roars PM

 

pointer
16:17 IST, April 6th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi mocks TMC over absence of polling agents

Lashing out at WB CM Mamata Banerjee, PM Modi contended that TMC is not getting polling agents at polling booths. Claiming that TMC's own polling agents were revolting against her, he asserted that a BJP government will come to power after May 2. Moreover, he strongly refuted Banerjee's allegation that people are voting for BJP in lieu of money. 

 

pointer
16:03 IST, April 6th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi addresses massive rally in Howrah

 

pointer
15:51 IST, April 6th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE UPDATES: BJP's Swapan Dasgupta accuses state police

 

pointer
15:48 IST, April 6th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE UPDATES: Ruckus at polling booth in Tarakeswar

 

pointer
15:35 IST, April 6th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE UPDATES: Voter turnout shoots up to 67.24%

As of 3.32 pm, the voter turnout in West Bengal is 67.24%. So far, the Goghat constituency has seen the highest voter turnout at 76.34%.

pointer
15:35 IST, April 6th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE UPDATES: Congress reacts to EVMs & VVPAT found at TMC leader's house

 

pointer
14:44 IST, April 6th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE UPDATES: Voter turnout till 1 pm at 53.89%

The voter turnout in the third phase of West Bengal elections was recorded at 53.89% till 1 pm, according to the data shared by the Election Commission of India. 

pointer
14:12 IST, April 6th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE UPDATES: BJP workers clash with police over death of party worker

Clashes broke out between police and the BJP workers at Dubrajpur in Birbhum district on Tuesday, over the death of a party worker. The police use tear gas and lathi-charge to disperse the crowd, resulting in injuries to many protestors and policemen. A large crowd engaged in a clash with the police in the poll-bound region, forcing the cops to take action against them. The BJP workers claimed that Patihar Dome, BJP Booth Vice-President allegedly murdered by TMC Goons at Dubrajpur.

 

pointer
13:57 IST, April 6th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE UPDATES: TMC complains to EC over 'attack' on Sujata Mondol

The Trinamool Congress had filed a complaint with the Elections Commission against the alleged attack on its candidate Sujata Mondal, following her clash with villagers and BJP workers in Arambagh, Hooghly. The TMC has accused BJP 'goons' of harassing Mondal, while the CRPF forces deployed in the region watched the incident as 'mute spectators. The TMC has sought action from the EC over the incident.

Earlier in the day, Mondal was seen being chased by villagers, following a ruckus between the BJP and TMV workers in Arambagh. 

 

pointer
13:31 IST, April 6th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE UPDATES: TMC Candidate Sujata Mondal chased in Arambagh

High drama unfolded in Arambagh hours after a ruckus took place between the BJP and TMC workers in the poll-bound state over alleged claims of poll rigging. In the latest visuals from Arambagh, TMC candidate Sujata Mondal is seen being chased by the villagers in the constituency.

The villagers believed that TMC workers were trying to influence their votes and blaming the BRPF officials for it.  Meanwhile, Mondal has alleged that Cenbntral forces have been blocking people from casting their votes in favour of the TMC.

 

pointer
13:20 IST, April 6th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE UPDATES: PM asks his team of doctors to assist woman in Cooch Behar

Noting a woman facing difficulty due to dehydration during a rally in Cooch Behar, PM Modi asked his team of doctors to assist the woman and offer her some water. 

 

pointer
13:16 IST, April 6th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE UPDATES: 'Muslim vote bank slipped out of Didi's hands', says PM Modi

At his public rally in Cooch Behar, PM Modi also accused Mamata Banerjee of vote-bank politics, saying that Muslim votes, which "Didi considered as her strength, have also slipped out of her hands" in the ongoing election.

 

pointer
13:10 IST, April 6th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE UPDATES: 'Mamata's defeat confirmed,' says PM Modi

Attacking Mamata Banerjee for taking tours of the polling booths in Nandigram during the second phase of elections on April 1, PM Modi said, "Didi, the day you did 'khela' at the polling booth in Nandigram, the same day the country knew that you have lost the elections."

The Prime Minister said BJP is certain of winning the polls as it believes in public service that the party has provided to tge country over the years. 

 

pointer
13:06 IST, April 6th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi takes on Mamata in Cooch Behar

As polling went underway for phase 3 elections in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took digs at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, stating that she is 'not proud of the voter turnout as she is afraid of losing." Addressing a rally in Cooch Behar, PM said, "Didi, it is certain that you will lose. Didi, you have scored an own goal (like in football) in these elections."

 

pointer
12:17 IST, April 6th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE UPDATES: Voter turnout stands at 34.71%

The voter turnout in the ongoing phase 3 of West Bengal Assembly Elections till 12 noon is 34.71% 

pointer
11:54 IST, April 6th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE UPDATES: Elections are being conducted fairly, says SDPO

 

Amid claims of voter suppression and rigging of polls, Santanu Sen, SDPO, Diamond Harbour, South 24 Paraganas stated that state police are not influencing Quick Response Teams and the elections are being conducted in a free and fair manner.  BJP leader Dipak Haldar has complained that TMC goons are not allowing people to cast their votes at booth no. 180, 143 Dagira Baduldanga. Meanwhile, the TMC has accused central forces of blocking voters and acting as "an agency" of the saffron party. 

 

pointer
11:44 IST, April 6th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE UPDATES: TMC-BJP workers clash in Arambagh

A clash broke out between TMC and BJP workers in the Arambagh constituency of Hooghly district over alleged voter suppression in the region. TMC leader Sujata Modal clashed with BJp workers in the region, accusing the CRPF officials of colluding with the rival party and influencing votes in the favour of BJP. 

"The central forces are here to provide security, not to rig elections. They are asking people to vote in favour of the BJP. They are acting like an agency of the national party," she told reporters in Arambagh on Tuesday.

 

pointer
11:17 IST, April 6th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE UPDATES: Phase 3 a nightmare for TMC, says Amit Malviya

Expressing satisfaction that people are turning in large numbers to vote on Tuesday, BJP leader Amit Malviya has said, despite the attempts to 'rig' the assembly polls, phase 3 of the election is turning out to be a 'nightmare for the TMC. 

 

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND