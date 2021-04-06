West Bengal Elections Phase 3 LIVE UPDATES: Polling For 31 Seats Concludes; 77.68% Turnout

The Trinamool Congress had filed a complaint with the Elections Commission against the alleged attack on its candidate Sujata Mondal, following her clash with villagers and BJP workers in Arambagh, Hooghly. The TMC has accused BJP 'goons' of harassing Mondal, while the CRPF forces deployed in the region watched the incident as 'mute spectators. The TMC has sought action from the EC over the incident.

Earlier in the day, Mondal was seen being chased by villagers, following a ruckus between the BJP and TMV workers in Arambagh.