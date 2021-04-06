West Bengal Elections Phase 3 LIVE UPDATES: Polling For 31 Seats Concludes; 77.68% Turnout

Quick links:
Polling in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and for Phase three Assembly Constituencies in Assam and West Bengal conducted peacefully. Voting held in 1.5 lakh Polling Stations across 475 Assembly Constituencies: Election Commission of India— ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2021
Howrah cheers for Prime Minister Modi...#BJPAnbeAsolPoriborton pic.twitter.com/FngDsvrfgi— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) April 6, 2021
The Election Commission revealed that 5 persons had been arrested for misbehaving with TMC's Arambag candidate. It added that people in the videos of the incident are being identified and arrested.
A brawl erupted in the Poishara village of Arambag constituency after locals objected to the visit of Sujata Mondal, TMC's candidate from the constituency.
Spirit of Democracy - Electors have continuously been dutiful at 243 (Kanakpur Prathamik Vidyalaya) under 199 - Pursurah Assembly Constituency of Hooghly District. #WestBengalElections2021 @ECISVEEP @SpokespersonECI@rajivkumarec @PIBKolkata pic.twitter.com/PmKiifjTfp— CEO West Bengal (@CEOWestBengal) April 6, 2021
West Bengal: Many voters at a polling booth in Diamond Harbour constituency claimed that TMC workers didn't let them vote.— ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2021
"Officials came here but didn't facilitate voting for us," said a woman, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/VJCzLeBJsg
Strength of Democracy - an elderly Indian citizen remains firm to cast her vote with assistance of a CAPF Jawan. A image from 197 - Dhanekhali Assembly Constituency of Hooghly District. #WestBengalElections2021 @ECISVEEP @SpokespersonECI@rajivkumarec @PIBKolkata pic.twitter.com/cipzVQl7oJ— CEO West Bengal (@CEOWestBengal) April 6, 2021
#EXPOSED— Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) April 6, 2021
Narendra Damodardas Modi was in Bengal today.
Another speech spreading lies.
Another 10 point #FactCheck from us 👇 pic.twitter.com/ej6THZHaE8
Tape revealing Trinamool's syndicate is discussed in the country. How a construction syndicate developed from New Town. The whole country listened to how 'Bhaipo service tax' made things miserable in many cities of West Bengal including Howrah: PM Modi in Howrah pic.twitter.com/igSyuYR16T— ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2021
#WATCH| Didi, o didi, people of Bengal believed in you and you broke their trust. You broke the heart of the people of Bengal: PM Narendra Modi in Howrah#WestBengalPolls pic.twitter.com/UulkZUV82j— ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2021
The truth of whatever Didi did to West Bengal has come out. This is why Didi is threatening people of West Bengal. Didi says 'Amra dekhe nebo', BJP says 'Amra seva korbo'. We are humbly asking for a chance to serve people: PM Narendra Modi in Howrah.#WestBengalPolls pic.twitter.com/YXnj30NW1g— ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2021
Lashing out at WB CM Mamata Banerjee, PM Modi contended that TMC is not getting polling agents at polling booths. Claiming that TMC's own polling agents were revolting against her, he asserted that a BJP government will come to power after May 2. Moreover, he strongly refuted Banerjee's allegation that people are voting for BJP in lieu of money.
The situation is such that Didi's party is not getting polling agents at polling booths. Few days back, didi was accusing EC & security forces of stopping her polling agent. Now she has accepted that her polling agents are revolting against her: PM Modi in Howrah, West Bengal pic.twitter.com/PZhKAjpzH2— ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2021
Howrah’s mood is clear - this time BJP. Watch. https://t.co/tySLzdazeU— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 6, 2021
There is an accusation that a senior police officer is cutting TMC voters here. They've hit many people & abused women with an idea to ensure that people must leave. I find it objectionable that there are West Bengal Police personnel without any name tags: Swapan Das Gupta, BJP pic.twitter.com/KMAx8W8qzI— ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2021
#WATCH | West Bengal: Media persons and volunteers alleged that they were pushed out by security personnel from the premises of a polling booth in Tarakeswar, Hooghly pic.twitter.com/kNAUuUIbrb— ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2021
As of 3.32 pm, the voter turnout in West Bengal is 67.24%. So far, the Goghat constituency has seen the highest voter turnout at 76.34%.
In West Bengal, admn conducts polls in favour of ruling party. That's why, in last Panchayat polls in West Bengal, 34% of voters couldn't vote. It resulted in an unopposed victory of ruling party on 20,000 seats: AR Chowdhary, Congress on EVMs & VVPAT found at TMC leader's house pic.twitter.com/Zi3UouRCzY— ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2021
The voter turnout in the third phase of West Bengal elections was recorded at 53.89% till 1 pm, according to the data shared by the Election Commission of India.
Clashes broke out between police and the BJP workers at Dubrajpur in Birbhum district on Tuesday, over the death of a party worker. The police use tear gas and lathi-charge to disperse the crowd, resulting in injuries to many protestors and policemen. A large crowd engaged in a clash with the police in the poll-bound region, forcing the cops to take action against them. The BJP workers claimed that Patihar Dome, BJP Booth Vice-President allegedly murdered by TMC Goons at Dubrajpur.
The Trinamool Congress had filed a complaint with the Elections Commission against the alleged attack on its candidate Sujata Mondal, following her clash with villagers and BJP workers in Arambagh, Hooghly. The TMC has accused BJP 'goons' of harassing Mondal, while the CRPF forces deployed in the region watched the incident as 'mute spectators. The TMC has sought action from the EC over the incident.
Earlier in the day, Mondal was seen being chased by villagers, following a ruckus between the BJP and TMV workers in Arambagh.
High drama unfolded in Arambagh hours after a ruckus took place between the BJP and TMC workers in the poll-bound state over alleged claims of poll rigging. In the latest visuals from Arambagh, TMC candidate Sujata Mondal is seen being chased by the villagers in the constituency.
The villagers believed that TMC workers were trying to influence their votes and blaming the BRPF officials for it. Meanwhile, Mondal has alleged that Cenbntral forces have been blocking people from casting their votes in favour of the TMC.
Noting a woman facing difficulty due to dehydration during a rally in Cooch Behar, PM Modi asked his team of doctors to assist the woman and offer her some water.
#WATCH | PM Modi asks his team of doctors to assist a woman who faced some issues due to dehydration at an election rally in Cooch Behar, West Bengal. pic.twitter.com/6wC14HKfof— ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2021
At his public rally in Cooch Behar, PM Modi also accused Mamata Banerjee of vote-bank politics, saying that Muslim votes, which "Didi considered as her strength, have also slipped out of her hands" in the ongoing election.
Recently, you (Mamata Banerjee) appealed for Muslim unity & said their votes should not divide. It shows that Muslim vote bank, which you considered as your strength, has slipped out of our hands. It shows that you have lost the poll: PM Modi in Cooch Behar, West Bengal pic.twitter.com/R2PA8rUEhA— ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2021
Attacking Mamata Banerjee for taking tours of the polling booths in Nandigram during the second phase of elections on April 1, PM Modi said, "Didi, the day you did 'khela' at the polling booth in Nandigram, the same day the country knew that you have lost the elections."
The Prime Minister said BJP is certain of winning the polls as it believes in public service that the party has provided to tge country over the years.
Didi has been asking "Is BJP God that it already knows it is winning polls?" I want to say to her that we're normal people engaged in the service of public. I want to tell the people that I'll return your love with interest in the form of development: PM Modi in Cooch Behar, WB pic.twitter.com/uTxNId0Zn6— ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2021
As polling went underway for phase 3 elections in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took digs at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, stating that she is 'not proud of the voter turnout as she is afraid of losing." Addressing a rally in Cooch Behar, PM said, "Didi, it is certain that you will lose. Didi, you have scored an own goal (like in football) in these elections."
The voter turnout in the ongoing phase 3 of West Bengal Assembly Elections till 12 noon is 34.71%
Amid claims of voter suppression and rigging of polls, Santanu Sen, SDPO, Diamond Harbour, South 24 Paraganas stated that state police are not influencing Quick Response Teams and the elections are being conducted in a free and fair manner. BJP leader Dipak Haldar has complained that TMC goons are not allowing people to cast their votes at booth no. 180, 143 Dagira Baduldanga. Meanwhile, the TMC has accused central forces of blocking voters and acting as "an agency" of the saffron party.
State Police is not influencing Quick Response Teams, they are moving independently. Elections are being conducted in a free and fair manner: Santanu Sen, SDPO, Diamond Harbour, South 24 Paraganas#WestBengalElections pic.twitter.com/CzG7TJXDl5— ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2021
A clash broke out between TMC and BJP workers in the Arambagh constituency of Hooghly district over alleged voter suppression in the region. TMC leader Sujata Modal clashed with BJp workers in the region, accusing the CRPF officials of colluding with the rival party and influencing votes in the favour of BJP.
"The central forces are here to provide security, not to rig elections. They are asking people to vote in favour of the BJP. They are acting like an agency of the national party," she told reporters in Arambagh on Tuesday.
WB: Clash erupts b/w TMC & BJP supporters in Arambag, as voting in assembly elections is underway— ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2021
In Arandi-I area here, we've minority, SC voters who love Mamata Banerjee. Goons of BJP threatened & tortured women voters last night: Sujata Mondal, TMC candidate from Arambagh pic.twitter.com/EqUVoAzBiA
Expressing satisfaction that people are turning in large numbers to vote on Tuesday, BJP leader Amit Malviya has said, despite the attempts to 'rig' the assembly polls, phase 3 of the election is turning out to be a 'nightmare for the TMC.
Despite widespread attempt to rig the polls, stop BJP agents from reaching polling stations, violence, initimidation, the third phase, which TMC thought would go their way, is turning out to be a nightmare for them.— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) April 6, 2021
People are turning out in large numbers and voting. Game on!