West Bengal Exit Poll Results 2021: Poll Of Polls Project Tight Contest Between BJP & TMC

As Mamata Banerjee eyes to retain West Bengal, Poll of exit polls project neither BJP nor TMC crossing the halfway mark of 147 seats on its own. The Poll of polls projects TMC to win 141 seats, while BJP is projected win 138 seats, and the Left-Congress alliance is projected to win 14 seats. The two-term CM & TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee faces a stiff challenge from the emerging BJP, the Congress-Left-ISF alliance and AIMIM. Bengal Exit polls:

West Bengal Poll of Polls:



Republic TV-CNX:

As per the Republic-CNX Exit polls, the BJP is projected to win 138-148 seats defeating the TMC which is projected to win 128-138 seats, while the Congress-Left-ISF alliance is projected to win 11-21 seats. Republic-CNX Exit polls project a party-wise win as such - TMC (126-136 seats), BJP (138-148 seats), Left Front (4-8 seats), Congress (6-9 seats) ISF (1-3 seats), Others (1-3 seats)

BJP: 138-148 seats

TMC: 128-138 seats

Left: 11-21 seats

ABP News - C Voter:

As per the ABP News - C Voter Exit polls, the TMC is projected to win 152-163 seats defeating the BJP which is projected to win 109-121 seats, while the Congress-Left-ISF alliance is projected to win 14-25 seats.

TMC: 152-164 seats

BJP: 109-121 seats

Left: 14-25 seats

P-MARQ:

As per the P-MARQ Exit polls, the TMC is projected to win 152-172 seats defeating the BJP which is projected to win 112-132 seats, while the Congress-Left-ISF alliance is projected to win 10-20 seats.

TMC: 152-172 seats

BJP: 112-132 seats

Left: 10-20 seats

JKB:

As per the JKB Exit polls, the BJP is projected to win 162-185 seats defeating the TMC which is projected to win 104-121 seats, while the Congress-Left-ISF alliance is projected to win 3-9 seats

BJP: 161-185 seats

TMC: 104-121 seats

Left: 3-9 seats

2016 Assembly performance

Mamata Banerjee-led TMC had swept the 2016 Assembly polls by bagging 211 seats in the 294-member Assembly. In West Bengal, 294 seats are up for grabs and people will be able to cast their votes at 1,01,916 polling stations. Buoyed by its stupendous 2019 Lok Sabha performance, BJP is looking to oust TMC and is aiming at winning over 200 seats this time. While Congress was the second-largest party in 2016, it has tied with the Left and the ISF to form the Sanjukta Morcha.

In 2021, amid COVID surge and widespread poll violence, EC had announced that the battle for the 294-seat Assembly will be held in 8 phases - March 27, April 1, 6, 10, 17, 22, 26 and 29. Results will be held on May 2. Polling on two seats - Jangipur and Samserganj - has been deferred due to death of two candidates. These two seats will go to polls on May 16, and the results for these two seats will be declared on May 19.

Bengal poll battle

The saffron party is gearing for a tough battle in Bengal - aiming to attain more than 200 seats, while not fielding a CM face yet. With over 65,000 booth committees and 14,000 Shakti Kendra constituted, the BJP has appointed five veterans as central observers - with the final call to be taken by Amit Shah. BJP has also seen an inrush of disgruntled TMC leaders like - Suvendu Adhikari and his two brothers, Rajib Banerjee, Jitendra Tiwari, Vaishali Dalmiya, Dinesh Tiwari and recently Mithun Chakraborty. BJP has promised 33% reservation for women on state govt jobs, PM-KISAN arrear of Rs 18,000 for 75 lakh farmers, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, free education to women and implementing CAA in its manifesto as it eyes to forms its first government in Bengal.

TMC, on the other hand, has pushed Mamata Banerjee's 'Bengal's daughter' image, daring the BJP with its catch slogan 'Khela Hobe!' (Game is on). Taking up BJP's challenge, Mamata has filed her nomination from Nandigram, setting up a high-voltage battle against her former aide - Suvendu Adhikari. Mamata, who recently suffered an injury which she has blamed on BJP, has vowed to conduct her campaign on a wheelchair with the BJP calling it 'sympathy politics'. TMC has also promised 10 lakhs new MSMEs, Rs 1000 pensions for widows, free ration delivery, Rs 1.06 Crore for Economic support in its manifesto, as Mamata aims to defend her turf from a rising BJP.

The Congress-Left-ISF completed its seat-sharing pact, with Congress grabbing 92 seats, Left 165 seats and ISF 37 seats. Inspite of ISF eyeing the high-stakes Nandigram seat which will see Mamata Banerjee taken on former aide Suvendu Adhikari, the Left Front will contest from that seat. Siddiqui, who has also held talks with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, has stated that he will not field candidates where AIMIM is contesting. While Congress has allied with the Left in its bid to end Mamata Banerjee's 10-year term and fight an emerging BJP in Bengal, Congress is the prime opponent against the Left government in Kerala.



