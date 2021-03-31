West Bengal Phase 2 Elections: As Mamata Faces Suvendu Adhikari, Here Are 5 Key Battles

Battle for the high-stakes Nandigram - the bedrock of anti-land acquisition agitation - will witness the most intense poll battle between Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and her ex-confidante Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday as 30 seats go to polls in Phase-2 West Bengal elections. The 30 seats spread across East Medinipur (9 seats), West Medinipur (9 seats), Bankura (8 seats) and South Parganas (4 seats) will see 191 candidates in the poll fray including 19 women. 75 lakh voters will cast their votes in 10,620 booths where 651 companies if Central forces have been deployed for security. Voting is set to begin at 7 AM and will continue till 6 PM.

Here are the key battles in phase-2:

In a bid to protect her home-turf, Mamata Banerjee will battle BJP's Suvendu Adhikari in the place which had catapulted Mamata Banerjee into the CM post in 2011. Apart from them, CPI(M) has fielded Minakshi Mukherjee in a bid to regain lost ground for the CPI(M).

Miffed by the rising influence of Banerjee's nephew - Abhishek Banerjee and IPAC poll strategist Prashant Kishor in Trinamool, Adhikari along with several other MLAs had switched to BJP. Taking the battle head-on, Banerjee had announced she will contest polls from Nandigram instead of her bastion Bhowanipore, leading to BJP fielding Adhikari. While Nandigram is a Trinamool bastion, it is the Adhikari family - Sisir, Suvendu, Dibyendu and Soumendu which has massive sway in the district - setting up a Mamata Vs Adhikari family battle. Amid the farmers' protest too, the Nandigram land agitation has come to the forefront, with Mamata accusing BJP of 'selling off farmers' lands to businessmen'.

The Nandigram poll battle saw the most high-voltage campaign as Mamata played her 'Bengal's daughter' card, while Suvendu has accused TMC of only 'promoting the nephew'. Mamata, who recently suffered an injury while campaigning in Nandigram - which she has blamed on BJP, has vowed to conduct her campaign on a wheelchair with the BJP calling it 'sympathy politics'. Mamata has also termed Adhikaris as 'Mir Jafars' while Suvendu has fearmongered that 'Bengal will become mini-Pakistan' if Mamata is re-elected.

Moreover, while TMC has alleged that Adhikari has harboured 'criminals' in various parts of Nandigram ahead of phase-2, BJP submitted an alleged tape of a conversation between CM Mamata Banerjee and BJP's Nandigram Vice-president Praloy Paul where the CM is heard seeking Paul's help in Nandigram, while he refuses to leave Suvendu Adhikari's side. Adhikari won Nandigram in 2016 defeating Left's Abdul Kadir, till he quit Trinamool recently, while his brother Dibyendu still remains a TMC MP. His father- Sisir Adhikari - a TMC MP has now joined BJP.

Panskura Paschim: Firoza Bibi (TMC) vs Shintu Senapati (BJP) vs Chittaranjan Das Thakur (CPIM)

An East Medinipur TMC bastion - but an Adhikari family hometurf - Trinamool MLA Firoza Bibi will face BJP's Shintu Senapati and CPI(M)'s Chittaranjan Das Thakur. TMC has held the seat since 2011, with Omar Ali trouncing CPI's Kumar Bera while Firaza Bibi trounced CPI(M)'s Chittaranjan Das Thakur in 2016. This East Medinipur district is a TMC bastion which has held it since 2011, but will see a tough battle as the seat comes under the Adhikari family influence.

Moyna: Sangram Kumar Dolui (TMC) vs Ashoke Dinda (BJP) vs Manik Bhaumik

Marking his poll debut, BJP's Ashoke Dinda faces a formidable battle for Moyna with incumbent MLA Sangram Kumar Dolui and Congress' Manik Bhaumik. The TMC has held Moyna since 2011 with Sangram Kumar Dolui winning it in 2016 and Bhushan Chandra Dolai in 2011. Former cricketer - Ashoke Dinda joined BJP in February, just three weeks after announcing retirement from international cricket, took the poll jump after another Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary joined TMC. Two days prior to polls, Dinda's convoy was brutally attacked allegedly by a mob of TMC goons - injuring Dinda and three other BJP workers.

Debra: Humayun Kabir (TMC) Vs Bharati Ghosh (BJP)

Another hotly contested seat in this phase in Debra where two former IPS officers - Trinamool's Humayun Kabir and BJP's Bharati Ghosh will faceoff each other. Notably, Ghosh who once happened to be close to Mamata, joined the BJP in 2019, while Kabir joined TMC ahead of the West Bengal Assembly polls. Kabir had grabbed headlines after he arrested BJP workers for raising “goli maaro (shoot them)” slogans - this act had allegedly caught Mamata's attention, with several alluding that the ticket was a reward for the same. This West Medinipur district is a TMC bastion which has held it since 2011, but will see a tough battle as the seat comes under the Adhikari family influence.

Bankura: Niladri Sekhar Dan (BJP) vs Sayantika Banerjee (TMC) Vs Radharani Banerjee (Congress)

A seat that has been ruled by CPI(M), Trinamool and Congress will see the poorest candidate join the poll fray. BSP's Sadhan Chattaraj who has declared assets wothe Rs 500, faces actor-turned-politician TMC's Sayantika Banerjee, BJP's Niladri Sekhar Dan and Congress' Radharani Banerjee. While Congress' Daripa Shampa currently hold the seat, TMC's Kashinath Misra had won in 2011. His death had necessitated a by-election in 2012, which was won by TMC's Minati Misra defeating Nilanjan Dasgupta of CPM.

While TMC and BJP are contesting in all the 30 seats, the CPI(M) is in the fray in 15 and its alliance partners Congress on 30 seats and ISF on 2 seats. A total of 199 companies of the Central Armed Police Force will be deployed in Purba Medinipur, 210 companies in Paschim Medinipur, 170 in South 24 Parganas and 72 in Bankura. In Nandigram, where Mamata & Suvendu will battle for power, Section 144 has already been imposed by West Bengal police.

The 30 constituencies in fray are - Tamluk, Panskura Purba, Panskura Paschim, Moyna, Nandakumar, Mahisadal, Haldia, Nandigram, Chandipur, Kharagpur Sadar, Narayangarh, Sabang, Pingla, Debra, Daspur, Ghatal, Chandrakona, Keshpur, Taldangra, Bankura, Barjora, Onda, Bishnupur, Katulpur, Indas, Sonamukhi,Gosaba, Patharpratima, Kakdwip and Sagar. Previously, the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections concluded on Saturday with an estimated voter turnout of 79.79 percent. Bengal's other phases of elections are scheduled on April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.