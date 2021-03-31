West Bengal Phase-2 Elections: Here Are Top 5 Seats In Poll Fray; Nandigram In Focus

The most-awaited poll battle in Bengal between TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and her ex-confidante Suvendu Adhikari for the Nandigram constituency will be witnessed on Thursday as 30 seats go to polls in Phase-2 West Bengal elections. The 30 seats spread across East Medinipur (9 seats), West Medinipur (9 seats), Bankura (8 seats) and South Parganas (4 seats) will see 191 candidates in the poll fray including 19 women. 75 lakh voters will cast their votes in 10,620 booths where 651 companies if Central forces have been deployed for security. Voting is set to begin at 7 AM and will continue till 6 PM.

While TMC and BJP are contesting in all the 30 seats, the CPI(M) is in the fray in 15 and its alliance partners Congress on 30 seats and ISF on 2 seats. A total of 199 companies of the Central Armed Police Force will be deployed in Purba Medinipur, 210 companies in Paschim Medinipur, 170 in South 24 Parganas and 72 in Bankura. In Nandigram, where Mamata & Suvendu will battle for power, Section 144 has already been imposed by West Bengal police.

Here are the key constituencies in poll fray:

Nandigram: The battle between the two 'Goliaths' - Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari is in the place which had catapulted Mamata Banerjee into the CM post in 2011. Apart from them, CPI(M) has fielded Minakshi Mukherjee in a bid to regain lost ground for the CPI(M).

In 2007, Trinamool had spearheaded a massive protest against the Left government's move to acquire farmlands for a special economic zone (SEZ) to set up a chemical hub at Nandigram. The move evoked a massive outrage in the region with Bhumi Uchhed Pratirodh Committee (BUPC) blocking roads in Nandigram, which was broken by the state police deploying 3000 officers - leading to clashes between locals and police, with at least 11 killed in police firing. Launching the 'Maa, Mati, Manush' campaign, Adhikari - the mastermind behind the agitation - had projected Mamata Banerjee as the face of the agitation - resisiting the land acquisition, leading to the govt shifting the project to Nayachar. Mamata's aggressive protests led to the fall of the 34-year Left government in 2011- heralding her first term as CM.

Miffed by the rising influence of Banerjee's nephew - Abhishek Banerjee and IPAC poll strategist Prashant Kishor in Trinamool, Adhikari along with several other MLAs had switched to BJP. Taking the battle head-on, Banerjee had announced she will contest polls from Nandigram instead of her bastion Bhowanipore, leading to BJP fielding Adhikari. While Nandigram is a Trinamool bastion, it is the Adhikari family - Sisir, Suvendu, Dibyendu and Soumendu which has massive sway in the district - setting up a Mamata Vs Adhikari family battle. Amid the farmers' protest too, the Nandigram land agitation has come to the forefront, with Mamata accusing BJP of 'selling off farmers' lands to businessmen'.

The Nandigram poll battle saw the most high-voltage campaign as Mamata played her 'Bengal's daughter' card, while Suvendu has accused TMC of only 'promoting the nephew'. Mamata, who recently suffered an injury while campaigning in Nandigram - which she has blamed on BJP, has vowed to conduct her campaign on a wheelchair with the BJP calling it 'sympathy politics'. Moreover, while TMC has alleged that Adhikari has harboured 'criminals' in various parts of Nandigram ahead of phase-2, BJP submitted an alleged tape of a conversation between CM Mamata Banerjee and BJP's Nandigram Vice-president Praloy Paul where the CM is heard seeking Paul's help in Nandigram, while he refuses to leave Suvendu Adhikari's side. Adhikari won Nandigram in 2016 defeating Left's Abdul Kadir, till he quit Trinamool recently, while his brother Dibyendu still remains a TMC MP.

Debra: Another hotly contested seat in this phase in Debra where two former IPS officers - Trinamool's Humayun Kabir and BJP's Bharati Ghosh will faceoff each other. Notably, Ghosh who once happened to be close to Mamata, joined the BJP in 2019, while Kabir joined TMC ahead of the West Bengal Assembly polls. Kabir had grabbed headlines after he arrested BJP workers for raising “goli maaro (shoot them)” slogans - this act had allegedly caught Mamata's attention, with several alluding that the ticket was a reward for the same. This West Medinipur district is a TMC bastion which has held it since 2011, but will see a tough battle as the seat comes under the Adhikari family influence.

Sabang: A West Medinipur seat, Sabang has been held by Manas Ranjan Bhunia since 2011, before he resigned in 2017. Bhunia - a Congress candidate had won the seat in 2011 and 2016, before he switched to TMC which elevated to the Rajya Sabha. In the 2017 by-elections, his wife Gita Rani got over half of the votes polled and won the seat. TMC has fielded Bhunia against BJP's Amulya Maity and Congress' Chiranjib Bhowmik. This West Medinipur district is a TMC bastion which has held it since 2011, but will see a tough battle as the seat comes is the Adhikari family's hometurf.

Haldia: An industrial belt in East Medinipur, Haldia is one of the key seats that the TMC lost to the CPI(M) in 2016. While TMC's Seuli Saha had won the seat in 2011, trumping CPM's Nityananda Bera, CPM's Tapasi Mondal won the seat in 2016, trumping Trinamool's Madhurima Mandal. With Mondal switching BJP, she faces CPI (M) Kar Paik Manika and TMC's Swapan Naskar.

Tamluk: This East Medinipur seat - an Adhikari family hometurf will see CPI's Goutam Panda battle TMC's Saumen Kumar Mahapatra and BJP's Hare Krishna Bera in a three-party fight. Tamluk, where not just Suvendu Adhikari but also TMC MP Dibyendu Adhikari holds sway, is currently held by CPI's Ashok Dinda who switched to BJP in December. Dinda had won the seat in 2016, defeating Trinamool's Nirbed Ray, but BJP has not fielded him.

The 30 constituencies in fray are - Tamluk, Panskura Purba, Panskura Paschim, Moyna, Nandakumar, Mahisadal, Haldia, Nandigram, Chandipur, Kharagpur Sadar, Narayangarh, Sabang, Pingla, Debra, Daspur, Ghatal, Chandrakona, Keshpur, Taldangra, Bankura, Barjora, Onda, Bishnupur, Katulpur, Indas, Sonamukhi,Gosaba, Patharpratima, Kakdwip and Sagar. Previously, the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections concluded on Saturday with an estimated voter turnout of 79.79 percent. Bengal's other phases of elections are scheduled on April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.