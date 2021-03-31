West Bengal Assembly Election Phase-2 LIVE Updates: 58.15% Voter Turnout Recorded So Far

Quick links:
CM Matama Banerjee will visit polling booths in Gokul Nagar and Boyal in the Nandigram constituency as polling is underway in the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections.
TMC candidate of Chandipur constituency Soham Chakraborty’s car was allegedly vandalised by BJP in the morning even as phase two of the West Bengal Assembly elections was underway.
#WATCH West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram assembly constituency, as the second phase of polling for Assembly elections is underway pic.twitter.com/Rw7KGLZFCo— ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021
58.15% voter turnout has been recorded so far until 01.29 pm as per the EC approximations in phase 2 of the West Bengal Assembly elections.
TMC's candidate for Debra constituency Humayun Kabir claimed that he was not allowed to enter inside the polling booth. Further, he claimed that all EC officers have gone for lunch.
54.78% voter turnout has been recorded so far until 01.22 pm as per the EC approximations in phase 2 of the West Bengal Assembly elections.
38.94% voter turnout has been recorded so far until 01.07 pm as per the EC approximations in phase 2 of the West Bengal Assembly elections.
37.42% voter turnout has been recorded so far until 11;28 am as per the EC approximations in phase 2 of the West Bengal Assembly elections.
29.27% voter turnout has been recorded so far until 11:15 am in the second phase of polling for West Bengal Assembly elections.
CM for 10 years and chief of the ruling Trinamool is struggling to win her own seat. That is the story of Bengal elections.— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) April 1, 2021
Desperate attempts by TMC to intimidate voters in Nandigram. Attempts to stop BJP voters in minority dominated areas.
In the meanwhile, Panskura Purva... pic.twitter.com/rYm7eHrE7H