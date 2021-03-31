Last Updated:

West Bengal Assembly Election Phase-2 LIVE Updates: 58.15% Voter Turnout Recorded So Far

The most intense poll battle between Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and her ex-confidante Suvendu Adhikari is on Thursday as 30 seats go to polls in Phase-2 West Bengal elections.

Written By
Suchitra Karthikeyan
PTI
13:45 IST, April 1st 2021
West Bengal Assembly Elections Phase 2 LIVE UPDATES: CM Mamata visits polling booth in Nandigram

CM Matama Banerjee will visit polling booths in Gokul Nagar and Boyal in the Nandigram constituency as polling is underway in the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections. 

 

13:39 IST, April 1st 2021
West Bengal Assembly Elections Phase 2 LIVE UPDATES: TMC candidate's car allegedly attacked by BJP workers

TMC candidate of Chandipur constituency Soham Chakraborty’s car was allegedly vandalised by BJP in the morning even as phase two of the West Bengal Assembly elections was underway. 

13:37 IST, April 1st 2021
West Bengal Assembly Elections Phase 2 LIVE UPDATES: CM Mamata Banerjee seen at Nandigram

 

13:31 IST, April 1st 2021
West Bengal Assembly Elections Phase 2 LIVE UPDATES: 58.15% voter turnout has been recorded so far

58.15% voter turnout has been recorded so far until 01.29 pm as per the EC approximations in phase 2 of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

13:25 IST, April 1st 2021
West Bengal Assembly Elections Phase 2 LIVE UPDATES: TMC candidate claims he was not allowed to enter polling booth

TMC's candidate for Debra constituency Humayun Kabir claimed that he was not allowed to enter inside the polling booth. Further, he claimed that all EC officers have gone for lunch. 

13:23 IST, April 1st 2021
West Bengal Assembly Elections Phase 2 LIVE UPDATES: Voter turnout goes past 54.78% as of 1.22 pm

54.78% voter turnout has been recorded so far until 01.22 pm as per the EC approximations in phase 2 of the West Bengal Assembly elections. 

13:08 IST, April 1st 2021
West Bengal Assembly Elections Phase 2 LIVE UPDATES: 38.94% voter turnout recorded so far

38.94% voter turnout has been recorded so far until 01.07 pm as per the EC approximations in phase 2 of the West Bengal Assembly elections. 

11:31 IST, April 1st 2021
West Bengal Assembly Elections Phase 2 LIVE UPDATES: 37.42% voter turnout recorded till 11:28 am

37.42% voter turnout has been recorded so far until 11;28 am as per the EC approximations in phase 2 of the West Bengal Assembly elections. 

11:15 IST, April 1st 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE UPDATES: 29.27% voter turnout recorded till 11 am

29.27% voter turnout has been recorded so far until 11:15 am in the second phase of polling for West Bengal Assembly elections. 

10:24 IST, April 1st 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE UPDATES: BJP's Amit Malviya takes a dig at TMC

 

