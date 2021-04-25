West Bengal Phase-7 Elections: From Bhabanipur To Murshidabad; Here Are 5 Key Seats

While West Bengal registers the highest single-day spike of 15,889 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, 36 seats are set to go to polls in Phase-7 of West Bengal polls on Monday. Polling on two seats - Jangipur and Samserganj - has been deferred due to death of two candidates. These two seats will go to polls on May 16, and the results for these two seats will be declared on May 19. The 36 seats are spread across Murshidabad (9), South Dinajpur (6), Malda (6), Kolkata (4) and West Bardhaman (9) districts.

The seats up for grabs are - Kushmandi, Kumarganj, Balurghat, Tapan, Gangarampur, Harirampur, Habibpur, Gazole, Chanchal, Harischandrapur, Malatipur, Ratua, Farakka, Suti, Raghunathganj, Sagardighi, Lalgola, Bhagawangola, Raninagar, Murshidabad, Nabagram, Kolkata Port, Bhabanipur, Rashbehari, Ballygunge, Pandabeswar, Durgapur Purba, Durgapur Paschim, Raniganj, Jamuria, Asansol Dakshin, Asansol Uttar, Kulti and Barabani. The poll panel has decided to deploy at least 796 companies of central forces at 12,068 polling stations. The TMC chief and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, who is the party MP, cancelled all their scheduled rallies and held them on the virtual platform as did Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 23.

Here are 5 key constituencies:

Bhabanipur

TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee's bastion is up for grabs as she fields veteran Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay to counter BJP's actor-turned-neta Rudranil Ghosh. With BJP claiming 'Mamata ran away' owing to the saffron party's good performance in Lok Sabha and the seat, TMC minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, who has held the Rashbehari constituency since 1998 - when Trinamool split from Congress eyes to retain it for Mamata. Mamata, while campaigning in her hometurf had announced that she will contest only from the Nandigram seat in East Midnapore district, and not from Bhabanipore. Mamata has held Bhabanipore since 2011 after she contested a by-election, defeating CPI(M)'s Nandini Mukerjee winning 77.46% of the votes.

Asansol Uttar

After retaining Asansol in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, BJP eyes to win the seat fielding Krishnendu Mukherjee against 3-time TMC MLA Moloy Ghatak. Asansol MP Babul Supriyo, who has been infected by COVID-19 for the second time, had alleged that TMC goons attacked Mukherjee. Ghatak trounced CPM's Ranu Roy Chowdhury in 2011 and BJP's Nirmal Karmakar in 2016.

Murshidabad

A Muslim-majority constituency, Congress has fielded veteran Niazuddin Sekh to counter turncoat MLA Shaoni Singha Roy who has since then switched to TMC. While Congress, allied with ISF and Left Front eyes in retaining the Muslim vote in Murshidabad and Malda, TMC eyes to win the seat fielding Roy. She had defeated Forward Bloc's Bivas Chakraborty by a margin of over 6,300 votes in 2011 and retained it in 2016, defeating TMC's Ashim Krishna Bhatta by a margin of more than 25,000 votes.

Kolkata Port

A sure shot seat for Trinamool in Kolkata will see TMC minister Firhad Hakim face BJP's Awad Kishore Gupta and Congress' Md Muktar. Hakim, one of Mamata's closest aide, won the seat in 2016 with a handsome vote share of 53 percent and retained it in the Lok Sabha polls too. He eyes to retain thsi Muslim-majority seat.

Balurghat

In a three-way fight, renowned economist Ashok Lahiri has been fielded by BJP against TMC's Sekhar Dasgupta and RSP's Sucheta Biswas in this Dakshin Dinajpur district seat. Lahiri - the former Chief Economic Adviser who was to be fielded from Alipurduar, but later switched to Balurghat, aims to strengthen the inroads BJP has made in the areas. In 2011, TMC's Chakraborty Shankar had trounced RSP's Biswanath Choudhury while Choudhary defeated Shankar by a slender margin of 1450 votes.

Bengal rallies flout COVID norms

With BJP, Trinamool and the Congress-Left alliance entangled in a battle for Bengal, top leaders like PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee, Rahul Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Choudhury were holding massive rallies and roadshows across the state. Visuals shared by these leaders show massive crowds flouting social distancing guidelines, not wearing masks, cheering as the nation battles a second COVID-19 wave. With experts expressing concern over the lack of any social distancing in these rallies, many have criticised these politicians for sending the wrong message amid a pandemic. Later, EC banned roadshows and cycle, bike, and vehicle rallies and limited public meetings to a maximum of 500 persons for the West Bengal elections.