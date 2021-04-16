West Bengal Polls: EC Issues COVID Guidelines, Curtails Campaign Timing To 7 Pm Amid Surge

In view of rising COVID-19 cases in the country, the Election Commission of India on Friday issued fresh guidelines in connection with the remaining phases of assembly elections in West Bengal, as per which the silence hour has been extended from 48 hours to 72 hours. The campaigning time has also been curtailed to 7 pm, and it has been made clear that no campaign will be allowed between 7 PM and 10 AM on campaigning days.

Through the issued guidelines, the ECI has given the organizers the responsibility to provide masks and sanitisers to every person attending the public meetings and rallies and the candidates and the political parties the responsibility to ensure absolute adherence to all COVID-19 guidelines. Besides the candidates and the political parties, District Election Officers and Returning Officers have been given the responsibility to ensure the guidelines are being adhered to and have been given full liberty to cancel such public meeting and rallies where there are COVID-19 violations.

The ECI has also made it clear that stern action, including criminal action, will be taken against those found violating the COVID-19 guidelines.

COVID-19 Tally in India

This comes after India reported 2,17,353 new coronavirus infections in a day taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,42,91,917, while active cases surpassed the 15-lakh mark. This is the second consecutive day that the country has reported over two lakh cases. The death toll increased to 1,74,308 with 1,185 new fatalities, the highest since September 19, 2020, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

