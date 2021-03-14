Wheel-chair Bound Mamata Banerjee Warns 'Injured Tiger More Dangerous' At Kolkata Roadshow

In a show strength, four days after her injury at Nandigram, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Sunday, held a roadshow in Kolkata - from Gandhi Murti to Hazra, surrounded by top TMC leaders. Appearing in a wheelchair, with her leg fitted in a cast, Mamata said that she will never bow down to 'Cowardice'. Her appearance comes hours after the Election commission ruled out an 'attack' being the cause of her injury in Nandigram.

Mamata holds roadshow in Kolkata

Speaking to the crowds at her roadshow, she said, "I am still in a lot of pain. I have been advised to take rest by the doctors. I have faced a lot of attacks in life but never bowed my head. Injured tiger gets more dangerous. In a wheelchair, I will roam the entire Bengal. Khela Hobe!" READ | Suvendu Adhikari slams CM Mamata for observing Nandigram diwas; says she has no right

EC rules out attack caused injury

Earlier in the day, the ECI ruled out the possibility of Mamata's injury being an attack based on the reports of the poll observers and the Chief Secretary of Bengal, and it has said that details relating to this will be given in due course On Saturday, the ECI had sought more information on Mamata Banerjee's injury in Nandigram, noting that the details that were provided were sketchy - stating that the Bengal team had not explained the reason for the attack, only mentioned the events. Trinamool has held EC responsible for the lapse in security rather than West Bengal police after TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee was allegedly attacked by '4-5 unknown persons' in Nandigram. This claim was heavily criticised by the EC.

Mamata allegedly attacked

On Wednesday, hours after filing her nomination from Nandigram, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee abruptly left her on-ground campaign claiming that she was attacked and sustained a leg injury. CM Mamata Banerjee has alleged that she was attacked by 4-5 people while she was returning after performing a puja in a temple at Barulia Bazar in Nandigram, adding that no security official was present when she was attacked. She alleged that 4-5 people pushed her into her car and closed the door on her foot, leading to her injury. Doctors stated that the CM has suffered severe bone injuries in her left ankle and foot, and injuries in the right shoulder, forearm and neck. She was discharged on Friday from Kolkata's SSKM institute.

Some politcians from BJP and Congress have condemned the attack while some have termed it a 'political drama'. Moreover, some eyewitnesses have refuted Mamata's claims, stating that she was injured as the car door hit a poster and that 'no one pushed her'. Witnessing a three-way battle between BJP, TMC and Congress-Left, Bengal is set to go to polls in 8 phases - March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.