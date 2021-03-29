'Will Respond Like A Lion', Roars Mamata Banerjee; Lambasts 'hooliganism Of BJP'

Intensifying her attack at the Bhartiya Janata Party ahead of the second phase of elections, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during an election rally on Monday claimed that the saffron party was implementing a policy of divide and rule in the Nandigram. Alleging that the party has been motivating or in her words, provoking young individuals in the region to create a Hindu-Muslim divide, she asserted that the party wants to invoke riots.

"The BJP asks young men to go throw pieces of meat in the temples so that an issue can be made out of it and a communal riot can take place," she stated and moved forward to questioning the party if it has come to the region, to the State, to create disharmony among the many communities. READ | 'TMC & Mamata Banerjee under pressure': Dilip Ghosh reacts on TMC's 'faulty EVM' charge

"In Nandigram, if there was an event of the Hindus, the Muslims have blown the conch while during the Muslim festivities, the Hindus have played music," she added while vividly stating the people of the region have always worked together, and there has never emerged a situation like this.

"Those who love culture cannot do politics here," she said while outlining that the region is right now witnessing hooliganism, all at the behest of his once-close ally Suvendu Adhikari. "He is doing whatever he wants but he doesn't know that I can play games too," she asserted while making it clear that she will 'respond like a lion', and also called herself "the royal Bengal tiger"

West Bengal elections

West Bengal conducted the first phase of the assembly elections on March 27, after which Union Amit Shah in a press conference asserted that the saffron party is winning 26 out of the 30 seats that went to the polls. Mamata Banerjee, who was quick to respond to this assertion, asked Shah, 'Did you enter the EVM?'

The voting for the remaining phases in West Bengal will take place on April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The declaration of the results will take place on May 2.

(Credits- PTI/Facebook-Suvendu Adhikari)