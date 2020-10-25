'Will Send Bihar CM Nitish To Jail': LJP's Chirag Paswan Makes Dramatic Pronouncement

In his sharpest attack on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, LJP chief Chirag Paswan on Sunday, vowed that he will send 'corrupt' CM and his officials for alleged corruption in Kumar's 'Saath Nischay' scheme. Terming Nitish Kumar as corrupt, anti-youth, and destroying Bihar, Paswan said if elected to power he will investigate into the 'corruption' and send Nitish and his officials to jail, if proven guilty. Paswan, who split from the NDA, is contesting separately, citing 'ideological differences with JDU'. Bihar will vote in 3 phases - October 28, November 3, and November 7, with the results being declared on November 10.

Paswan: 'Will send Nitish to jail'

"The CM who is corrupt, anti-youth, who destroys Bihar while in Bihar and forces youth to migrate, should he remain CM? Shouldn't he be replaced? Those who did corruption in '7 promises', what should be done to them? Chirag Paswan promises you, those who did corruption in '7 promises', be it an official or CM himself will be sent jail if LJP government comes to power, after investigation," he said at a poll rally in Dumraon, Buxar.

Chirag Paswan urges voters to choose 'Nitish-free government' as Bihar election nears

Nitish: 'Against crime and corruption'

Earlier in the day, Nitish Kumar said, "We have worked against crime, corruption & communalism & tried to create an atmosphere of brotherhood & harmony in Bihar. We believe in the development of every section," while addressing a rally in Phulparas, Madhubani. The Bihar CM had slammed Lalu Yadav's regime for not progressing the state and bettering its educational facilities, extolling his own government's development work.

Bihar: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addresses a public rally at Phulparas in Madhubani



"We have worked against crime, corruption & communalism & tried to create an atmosphere of brotherhood & harmony in Bihar. We believe in the development of every section," he said. #BiharPolls pic.twitter.com/DqqPLncFLE — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2020

Fiery Nitish Kumar tells Tejashwi: 'Ask your father, were there any schools 15 yrs ago?'

LJP's poll strategy in this year's Bihar elections

Even as LJP announced that it is quitting the NDA and will contest the Bihar polls on its own, it has claimed that Bihar will get a BJP-LJP government this year. As the poll season heats up, he has continuously attacked CM Nitish while heaping praises for PM Modi. Calling himself PM's "Hanuman", Chirag Paswan has said that BJP must attack LJP to follow "coalition dharma" with the JDU. BJP has distanced itself from LJP, saying Paswan was trying to 'confuse the people', affirming Nitish was the NDA CM candidate.

Chirag Paswan gets emotional to PM Modi's tribute to LJP Chief's late father in rally

Bihar seat-sharing

The NDA-led BJP with Nitish Kumar as its CM candidate will contest on a 121-122 seat share with JDU, while Chirag Paswan-led LJP has decided to contest separately, but is open to a post-poll alliance. Meanwhile, the Mahagathbandhan, led by RJD's Tejashwi Yadav as its CM candidate has decided to contest on 144-70 seat-share formula with Congress, and three other Communist parties. The NDA and Mahagathbandhan face two coalitions - 'Progressive Democratic Alliance' (PDA) - comprising of JAP, AJP, SDP, BMP, and Grand Democratic Secular Front - comprising of AIMIM, RLSP, BSP, SJDD and SBSP. Nitish Kumar seeks his fourth term as CM, while Tejashwi seeks his maiden term, amidst the absence of Lalu Yadav and Ram Vilas Paswan.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's tally at 78 lakhs; recoveries cross 70 lakh mark