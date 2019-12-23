World Rests On Hope, I Am Hopeful: Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das On Poll Debacle

Staring at a big defeat to his re-election bid, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das said that he welcomes the results that are coming but will clear the future course of action once final tally is out. Addressing a press conference in Ranchi, a visibly downhearted Das said, "I served the best I can to serve the people of Jharkhand in the last five years. Our government tried to deliver development to the state... I welcome the results that are coming but I will make a statement once the final results are out."

My loss

When asked whether he considers this loss as that of PM Modi's or his, CM Das said, "If the BJP loses once final results are out, then I will consider that as my loss. We tried our best to deliver development after we received the people's mandate (in 2014)."

There won't be any miracle

Raghubar Das also expressed confidence that he will emerge victorious from his Jamshedpur East seat, even though he's trailed by rival Saryu Rai. "We will win the seat... There won't be any miracle... There were 1.73 lakh votes cast in the seat of which only around 70,000 are counted. So nearly a lakh votes are yet to be counted." As per the latest ECI data, Rai has polled 52,833 votes while Das follows with 41,519.

I am hopeful

In his reply to a question that the party had a much ambitious target, Das said, "Ambition should always be big and the BJP always keeps that spirit... The world rests on hope, and I am hopeful."

According to the latest tally from the Election Commission, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha has won on seven seats and is leading on 23. The BJP follows with win on four seats and leads on 21. The Congress is ahead in 12 seats and has emerged victorious in three, while the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha is leading in three seats.