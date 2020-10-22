Yogi Accuses Congress Of Backing PFI After Rahul Gandhi’s Visit To Jailed Journo's Home

Lashing out at ex-Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Thursday, accused the Congress of always backing the Popular Front of India - highlighting its alleged involvement in several riots. Adityanath condemned Gandhi for visiting journalist Siddique Kappan's family in Wayanad as Kappan had been arrested for alleged ties to PFI. Kappan and three others have been arrested by UP police at Mathura toll plaza while they were travelling to Hathras on the suspicion that they may commit some cognizable offence. The four were on the way to visit the family of a the19-year-old Dalit woman who was reported to be allegedly gang-raped by four upper-caste men in Hathras.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh offers to house Hathras victim's kin at his Delhi home, slams CM Yogi

Yogi: 'Congress backs PFI'

"Congress' former chief goes to meet PFI-linked people in Kerala. PFI wants to create a chain of riots in the nation. That body which has been linked to every riot in the nation, Congress stands with them," said Adityanath at a BJP's by-election campaign in Bulandshahr.

Rahul Gandhi meets family of PFI-linked journalist arrested in alleged Hathras conspiracy

Rahul Gandhi visits journalist's home

On a three-day visit to his constituency in Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday met the family of arrested journalist Siddique Kappan at a rest house in Kalapetta in Kerala. The family requested the Congress leader to ensure the early release of the journalist who was arrested at the toll plaza in Uttar Pradesh on his way to Hathras on October 6. According to sources, Rahul Gandhi assured the family that he will try to do what is possible at the earliest to provide justice to the journalist.

The police which had arrested Kappan, Atiq-ur Rehman, Masood Ahmed and Alam after they received information that some “suspicious people” were travelling to Hathras, later booked them on charges of sedition, raising funds for terrorism, besides various other penal offences under the Information Technology Act. A Mathura magistrate court has extended their remand till November 2. The four have allegedly been linked to PFI and CFI (Campus Front of India). PFI has been accused of violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Law last year.

Yogi Adityanath slams Pakistan's 'well-wishers' Owaisi & Rahul Gandhi in Bihar poll rally

UP by-polls

Seven state assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will go to polls on November 3 and the results would be declared on November 10. Of the seven seats, five seats - Tundla, Ghatamput, Naugaon, Bulandshahr, Deoria, Malhani are up for polls due to demise of the sitting MLA - two due to COVID. The other seat Bangarmau is up for polls due to BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was convicted in a rape case. As BJP had won six of the seven seats in 2017, it has fielded 7 candidates. Surprisingly, Congress, BSP and Samajwadi party too have fielded candidates on all seven seats each, hinting at a close battle in 2022 elections.

Owaisi responds to Yogi Adityanath's attack: 'Even in Bihar polls, he is dreaming of me'