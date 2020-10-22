Yogi Adityanath Slams Pakistan's 'well-wishers' Owaisi & Rahul Gandhi In Bihar Poll Rally

As the heated campaign begins ahead of the first phase of elections in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday targeted the Mahagathbandhan stating that they favour Pakistan and are against abrogation of the Article 370. Yogi Adityanath, while appealing to people to vote for NDA Chief Ministerial face Nitish Kumar, said that two people who care about Pakistan are AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Yogi addressed rallies in Jamui, Tarari, and Paliganj assembly constituencies on Wednesday.

Adityanath said, "There are people from the Opposition who speak well of Pakistan. Only two people care about Pakistan - Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. They both have questioned the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir." He also remarked that Pakistan could no longer think of sponsoring terrorism for fear of surgical strikes.

He also asserted that the abrogation of Article 370 has given people of other States a license to own property in Jammu and Kashmir. "Earlier, a person from this part of Bihar could not even think of owning property in Kashmir. Congress had put such a system in place. But Narendra Modi and Amit Shah changed all that. Article 370 has been scrapped and the people now have a license to purchase and own property in any part of Kashmir."

Bihar Elections 2020

Bihar Assembly Elections will be held in three phases - on October 28, November 3 and November 7 - and counting of votes will be held on November 10. Nitish Kumar is seeking reelection and is the CM face for the NDA. Mahagathbandhan has chosen Tejashwi Yadav as their CM face.

The BJP is contesting on a seat-sharing formula of 121-122 seats with the JDU and Mukesh Sahni of Vikasheel Insaan party and Jitan Ram Manjhi of HAM(S) is contesting on BJP's share. Mahagathbandhan comprising of Congress and three left parties have are contesting on seat-sharing formula of 144-70-29 seats respectively. The NDA and Mahagathbandhan face three coalitions - 'Progressive Democratic Alliance' (PDA) - comprising of JAP, AJP, SDP, BMP, and Grand Democratic Secular Front - comprising of AIMIM, RLSP, BSP, SJDD and SBSP.

