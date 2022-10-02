1 Arrested & 2 Ex-terrorists Detained In Udhampur Blast Probe; Pakistan Role Confirmed?

In a massive development, one person has been arrested in connection with the Udhampur twin bomb blasts case and two ex-terrorists have been detained.

As per sources, one of the arrested terrorists has been identified by his codename Aslam as he was in contact with his relative (cousin) who is based out of Pakistan and another key point that hinted at the neighbouring country's involvement was that he received the sticky bombs from the Hiranagar International Border via a drone. The bombs then reached Basantgarh as it was later planted in both the buses in Ramnagar. Also, a money trail has been uncovered on the basis of his bank account details. All three accused in custody are being interrogated. Another person whose name has emerged in this case is still absconding and searches are underway to nab him in several locations across the union territory.

Notably, J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh and ADG Jammu Mukesh Singh will address a press conference in connection with the twin blast case.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier Republic TV informed that the J&K police formed multiple teams including the personnel of other agencies, and were investigating various angles, the prominent being the involvement of a Pakistan-based terror module. As per the agency's information, the local-based modules were being used by the handlers across the border. Therefore, Pakistan's angle is also being thoroughly investigated.

#BREAKING | Big development in Udhampur twin bomb blast probe; 1 arrested, 2 detained. Sticky bombs reached Basantgarh from Hiranagar International Border. Tune in here - https://t.co/2rijHpuhUV pic.twitter.com/TWEhdyRiZp — Republic (@republic) October 2, 2022

Udhampur Twin Blasts

On September 29, two back-to-back mysterious blasts took place in a bus that was parked at the bus stand in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur. The first blast took place in an empty bus on Wednesday night and after 8 hours another blast occurred on Thursday morning. Two people have been injured in the incident and vehicles parked nearby have also suffered damage. The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) team as well as the dog squad team reached the spot to carry out further investigation. In addition to this, samples at the explosion site have been collected and will then be sent for forensic analysis.

Shortly after the second blast, Udhampur locals staged anti-Pakistan protests. They also burnt the effigies of Pakistan and raised anti-Pakistan slogans. The protestors demanded enhancement of security in and around the town to foil the terrorists' designs and create a fear psychosis. They lashed out at the security agencies for their failure to ensure foolproof security despite the ongoing Navratri festival and the forthcoming visit of Union home minister Amit Shah on October 4.