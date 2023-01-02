1 Dead, 10 Injured In IED Blast In Rajouri; Second Terror Attack In J&K Within 24 Hours

An IED blast occured at Dhangri village in Jammu's Rajouri Monday morning a day after the valley witnessed targetted killings in which four people died. The blast led to the death of a child. At least 10 people were critically injured and have been hospitalised. Another suspected IED was spotted which is being cleared, said ADGP Mukesh Singh.

IED blast in Rajouri's Dhangri

Notably, the blast occured at the same site where four people were killed in a suspected terror attack on Sunday evening. This came amid the protests that were being carried out by residents against the targetted killing of Hindu in the Kashmir Valley. Jammu & Kashmir police, Army personnel are at the spot and taking stock of the situation.

#BREAKING | At least ten injured in an IED blast in J&K's Rajouri; injured being shifted to hospital.

Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/gbp2fXr8lP — Republic (@republic) January 2, 2023

Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha condemned the terror attack in Rajouri and assured strict punishment for those found guilty. An ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh and a goverment job will be given to the next of kin of each of those lost their lives and Rs 1 lakh to those injured.

"I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack in Rajouri. I assure the people that those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. An ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh and a Govt job would be given to the next of kin of each of those civilians martyred in dastardly attack. Seriously injured would be given Rs.1 lakh. Officials have been directed to ensure best treatment to injured".

An ex-gratia of Rs. 10 lakh and a Govt job would be given to the next of kin of each of those civilians martyred in dastardly attack. Seriously injured would be given Rs.1 lakh. Officials have been directed to ensure best treatment to injured. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) January 2, 2023

Taking to Twitter, former J&K CM and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti expressed her anguish to the kin of the deceased and targeted BJP for the terror attacks. "Condemn this cowardly act and condolences to their families. Despite being under BJP rule & its bogus claims of ending militancy, violence continues unabated. Had J&K had its own elected government, the same media would have hauled them over the coals," Mufti tweeted.

Rajouri terror attack

According to the eyewitnesses, two armed terrorists opened fire at three houses separated by a distance of around 50 metres from each other in Dangri village on Sunday evening. Eyewitnesses say the terrorists asked for Aadhaar cards of victims before killing them to identify them as Hindus.

Three of the four dead have been identified as Deepak Kumar (23), Pritam Lal (57) and Satish Kumar (45). Republic TV has learned that the terrorists used AK series rifles to fire at the people.