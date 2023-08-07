Last Updated:

1 Dead, 17 Injured In Collision Between Bus & Pick-up Van In Rajasthan's Barmer

According to local police, a passenger named Ganpat died in the accident. He was a resident of Ambedkar colony.

General News
 
| Written By
Piyush Gupta
Rajasthan bus accident

Representative Image | (ANI)


A mini bus and a pickup van collided head-on near Undkha village on the Chohtan-Barmer road in Barmer Sadar police station area of ​​Rajasthan late at night on Sunday. After the accident, the mini bus lost balance and overturned on the roadside. One person died in the accident, and more than 17 people were injured, with some sustaining serious injuries. At present, people are being treated after getting admitted to the hospital. According to the local police, a passenger in the pick-up named Ganpat died in the accident. He was a resident of Ambedkar colony.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.) 

First Published:
COMMENT