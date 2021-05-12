'1.5 Crore Doses Of Covishield Promised': Maha To Resume Vaccination Of 18-44 After May 20

In a key development, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday stated that CEO of Serum Institue of India Adar Poonawala has promised to deliver 1.5 crore doses of Covishield to Maharashtra after May 20, only after which the vaccination drive for those aged 18-44 will begin. This decision was taken during the state cabinet meeting, which was called after the vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group was temporarily suspended on Tuesday.

Maharashtra suspends vaccination drive

On Tuesday, the Maharashtra government temporarily halted the inoculation for the 18-44 age group Tuesday, owing to a dearth of vaccines even as the number of people aged above 45 waiting for their second dose is increasing. Giving information about the same, Health Minister Tope had said, "I personally held a detailed discussion with Dr. Harsh Vardhan yesterday night, but he told me that the Centre does not have enough stock. That's why even he said that there is no other alternative. He said that you can use a portion of the doses procured for the 18-45 age group for the vaccination of people aged above 45. We took the decision after talking to the CM. "

COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra

On Wednesday, May 12, Maharashtra recorded 46,781 novel coronavirus cases taking the State's COVID-19 tally to 52,26,710. At present, there are 5,46,129 active cases in the State. With 58,805 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 46,00,196. The death toll stands at 78,007, with 816 deaths reported in the day.

So far, 3,01,00,958 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 36,13,000 persons are under home quarantine, 29,417 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centers. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate, and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 17.36 per cent, 88.01 per cent and 1.49 per cent respectively.

