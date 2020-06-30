Amid COVID Crisis,1.6 Lakh ASHA Workers In UP Tracked 30.4 Lakh Migrants: Centre

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers have been on the frontline assigned with the massive task of surveillance in urban and rural areas. From spreading awareness to people regarding the pandemic to door-to-door monitoring and contact tracing, the ASHA workers have been risking their lives in this fight against the deadly virus.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, approximately 30.43 lakh migrant returnees were tracked by 1.6 lakh ASHA workers during the lockdown period in Uttar Pradesh. Tasked with the massive challenge of tracing the influx of the migrant population back to the state, over 1 lakh ASHA workers tracked the migrants, saw to it that their healthcare needs are met and followed up on community surveillance to ensure that the virus does not penetrate into the rural villages.

Read: Meagre Pay, Extreme Heat, Discrimination, COVID Scare Stares At ASHA Workers In The Eyes

Read: ASHA Workers In Maharashtra Likely To Get Pay Hike

'30.43 lakh migrants traced in two phases'

"UP’s 1.6 lakh ASHAs have tracked over nearly 30.43 lakh migrant returnees in two phases- 11.24 lakh in the first and 19.19 lakh in the second phase. They have assisted in contact tracing and community level surveillance," as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The Ministry added that throughout this tedious process the ASHA workers had identified 7965 persons with symptoms with whom they followed up on in terms of ensuring that they receive proper treatment. During sample collection across villages in Uttar Pradesh, out of 2232 samples collected by the ASHA workers, 203 were found to be positive and were referred to COVID health care services.

Under the National Health Mission, there are 10 lakh ASHAs in rural and urban areas in the country. Out of this, nearly 1/6th which is about 1.67 lakh hail are from Uttar Pradesh.

Read: Health Ministry Directs States To Give Additional Incentive To ASHA Workers For Covid Duty

Read: Himachal Govt Announces Incentives For ASHA Workers For Contributing To COVID-19 Fight