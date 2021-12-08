1 Fresh COVID-19 Case In Nagaland, Tally Rises To 32,143

Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 32,143 on Wednesday as one more person tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

The new case was registered in Kohima district, he said.

The state's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 699 as no fresh fatality was registered, the official said.

Nagaland now has 116 active cases, while 30,262 people have recovered from the disease so far, including three in the last 24 hours, and 1,066 patients have migrated to other states to date.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Ritu Thurr said that over 7.47 lakh people have been vaccinated thus far.

