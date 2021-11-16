1 fresh COVID-19 fatality in Sikkim, no new case reported

Gangtok, Nov 15 (PTI) One fresh fatality pushed Sikkim's COVID-19 death toll to 401 on Monday, while the Himalayan state's caseload remained unchanged at 32,101 as no case was recorded, a health bulletin said.

A 79-year-old man succumbed to the infection at a hospital in Tadong near Gangtok.

Sikkim now has 115 active cases, while 31,251 people have recovered from the disease, and 334 patients have migrated to other states so far.

The Himalayan state has thus far tested over 2.65 lakh samples for COVID-19.

The state's daily positivity rate stood at zero for the first time since the outbreak of the second wave of the pandemic. PTI KDK SBN ACD ACD

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)