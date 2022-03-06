1 killed, 24 injured as terrorists hurl grenade at security forces in J&K's Srinagar

Srinagar, Mar 6 (PTI) A civilian was killed while 24 others, including a policeman, were injured after terrorists hurled a grenade at security forces in the busy Hari Singh High Street market in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

"At about 4:20 pm, terrorists hurled a grenade upon police and security forces deployment at Hari Singh High Street," a police official said.

He said a policeman, identified as John Mohammad, and 24 civilians received splinter injuries in the explosion.

The injured were rushed to the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital, where a civilian succumbed to his injuries, the official added.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Aslam Makhdoomi (70), a resident of the Nowhatta area of the city.

Senior police officers reached the spot and the area was cordoned off, the official said.

Police have registered a case and begun investigation, he said.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Kashmir Vijay Kumar said they were working towards identification and arrest of those involved in the grenade attack.

Kumar said the police will smash “this grenade-throwing module at the earliest”.

“Police have got some vital clues and investigation is rigorously going on in the right direction,” Kumar said.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the attack and said the government is firmly resolved to dismantle the terror ecosystem and defeat the menace perpetrated by the neighbouring country.

"I strongly condemn the terror attack at Srinagar. My deepest condolences to family of innocent civilian martyred & wish speedy recovery to injured. We are firmly resolved to dismantle terror ecosystem & defeat terrorist menace that continues to be perpetrated by neighbouring country,” Sinha said on Twiitter.

Leaders of various political parties, including former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, condemned the attack.

In a statement, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah condemned the killing of the civilian and injuries to others, including a cop, in the grenade attack.

The father-son duo said violence has no place in an emancipated world.

“Such incidents leave a trail of lifelong miseries behind them,” they said in the statement.

The duo impressed upon the administration to ensure best of medical care to all the injured. Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti said the people of J-K have been paying with their lives but neither India nor Pakistan were doing anything to end the conflict.

"Condemn this dastardly attack. People of J&K have been paying with their lives & sadly neither India nor Pakistan are doing anything to end the conflict & stop this bloodshed. My prayers are with the bereaved families & loved ones," Mufti said in a tweet.

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) condemned the attack and termed it “mindless and inhuman”.

“Very unfortunate and highly condemnable act, those responsible behind the attack must know that they won't achieve anything out of such inhuman acts,” a spokesperson of the JKPCC said.

He said the party demands exemplary punishment to the perpetrators of the heinous crime. The JKPCC also conveyed heartfelt condolences to family of the slain person and expressed solidarity with them.

The People's Conference, led by Sajad Lone, also condemned the attack.

"We are shocked at the extremely distressing news of a grenade attack at a crowded marketplace in Amira Kadal, Srinagar. We unreservedly condemn the dastardly and cowardly attack in which one civilian died while many are injured," the party said in a statement.

The perpetrators of the attack must be held accountable and brought to justice, it added.

"We pray for peace to the departed soul and swift recovery of those who have sustained injuries in this despicable act of violence. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and loved ones during this terrible time," the party said.

Condemning the incident, Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari said violence is unacceptable.

"My thoughts and prayers with those injured in Hari Singh High Street grenade attack. Violence in any of its manifestations is unacceptable to us. I unequivocally condemn this cowardly act of violence," he said in a tweet.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur also condemned the grenade attack and described it as a barbaric and cowardly act.

"Lobbing a grenade at a busy place is an act of frustration on part of militants," he said.

He expressed grief over the death of the civilian and prayed for the recovery of the injured.

Thakur urged the police to track the attackers and punish them sternly. PTI SSB SMN SMN

