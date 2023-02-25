1 Killed, Dozen Left Injured As Tractor Trolley Turns Turtle In UP's Budaun

Quick links:
Image: PTI/(Representative)
A 14-year-old boy was killed and about a dozen people were injured when a tractor trolley overturned in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Saturday.
Station House Officer (SHO), Bisauli, Sanjeev Shukla said, "Farm labourers were returning to their village in a tractor trolley on Friday evening when the driver lost control over the vehicle, which overturned." "Ajay Kumar (14) was killed in the incident and around a dozen people were injured," the SHO said.
The body has been sent for post-mortem.
(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)