1 Killed, Dozen Left Injured As Tractor Trolley Turns Turtle In UP's Budaun

A tractor trolley overturned claiming one life and leaving several injured in UP's Buduan.

Press Trust Of India
A 14-year-old boy was killed and about a dozen people were injured when a tractor trolley overturned in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Saturday.

Station House Officer (SHO), Bisauli, Sanjeev Shukla said, "Farm labourers were returning to their village in a tractor trolley on Friday evening when the driver lost control over the vehicle, which overturned." "Ajay Kumar (14) was killed in the incident and around a dozen people were injured," the SHO said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem.

