1 new case takes Arunachal's COVID-19 tally to 55,324

Itanagar, Dec 23 (PTI) One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, taking the state's caseload to 55,324, a senior health official said here on Thursday.

A total of 55,023 people have recovered from the disease so far, including one on Wednesday, the official said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 21 active cases, while the COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 280, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients stood at 99.45 per cent, he said.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 16, followed by two in West Kameng, and one each in Namsai, Lohit and East Siang districts.

The state has thus far tested over 12,03,690 samples for COVID-19, including 211 on Wednesday, Jampa said, adding, the positivity rate stood at 0.47 per cent.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that 14,53,101 people have been inoculated so far, including 1,439 on Wednesday. PTI UPL SBN ACD ACD

