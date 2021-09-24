1 new COVID-19 case in Andamans, tally rises to 7,616

Port Blair, Sep 24 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 7,616 on Friday as one more person tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The Union territory now has 17 active cases, while 7,470 people have recovered from the disease so far, including four in the last 24 hours, it said.

The coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 129 as no fresh fatality was recorded.

The administration has tested over 5.39 lakh samples for COVID-19 to date, it said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 1.41 per cent.

More than 2.87 lakh people have received the first dose, while 1.44 lakh have been fully vaccinated. PTI COR ACD ACD

