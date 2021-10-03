1 New COVID-19 Case In Andamans, Tally Rises To 7,622

The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 7,622 on Sunday as one more person tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The Union territory now has nine active cases, while 7,484 people have recovered from the disease, and 129 patients have succumbed to the infection to date.

The administration has thus far tested over 5.5 lakh samples for COVID-19, and inoculated over 2.89 lakh people, of whom 1.53 lakh have been fully vaccinated, it added.

