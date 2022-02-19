1 Terrorist Killed; House Owner Arrested Under Terror Laws Post Encounter In J&K's Shopian

In the latest development, two Indian Army jawans and a terrorist were killed in an encounter on Saturday in Shopian of South Kashmir.

Kashmir’s Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said that the terrorist neutralized in the encounter was affiliated to Lashkar-e-Taiba, a Pakistan-based terror outfit.

IGP Kumar said that LeT’s Abdul Qayoom Dar of Laroo Kakpora Pulwama was neutralized. Dar was a C category terrorist. In April 2020 an encounter took place in his house. Later he was arrested and booked under Public Safety Act. However, was released in August 2021 but kept silently working for the terror outfit.

"Police had information that Dar recently has not only left his house but also has joined the LeT outfit. We were tracking his movement and finally, we traced him in Chermarg of Shopian," IGP Kumar said.

On the Shopian encounter, IGP Kumar said, “Based on a specific input provided by us (Police), a joint operation was launched at Chermarg, Shopian by Police and Army during in the intervening night of 18/19 February,”

“Following the drill, a cluster of houses were taken into cordon and the process of evacuating the civilians started. During the process, when the search party reached one of the houses belonging to Gowhar Ahmd Bhat (house-owner) intentionally misled the search party,” he added.

“For misleading the joint forces, a case has been registered and the house owner has been arrested under terror laws,” informed IGP Vijay Kumar.

He added that Dar’s dead body along with arms and ammunitions that include one AK rifle, and a pistol were retrieved from the site of the encounter.

Paying glowing tribute to the soldiers who attained martyrdom, Kumar said, “ a terrorist sheltered in the house opened fire on the search party causing grievous injuries to two of the army soldiers who later succumbed to injuries,”.