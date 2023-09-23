10 Arrested For 'vitiating Peaceful Atmosphere' Outside Srinagar's Jamia Masjid

Ten youths were arrested on charges of vitiating peaceful atmosphere outside the historic Jamia Masjid here during the congregational payers a day earlier, police said on Saturday.

"10 Hooligans arrested for trying to vitiate peaceful atmosphere outside Jamia Masjid Yesterday after Friday prayers. They shall be booked under relevant section of law," Srinagar Police wrote in a post on X.

Police urged the public not to indulge in such acts.

Sources said the youths were arrested for sloganeering after the Friday prayers at the grand mosque.

Some youths raised slogans when Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq came out of the grand mosque after offering the congregational prayers following his release from over four years of house arrest.