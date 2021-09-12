Last Updated:

10 Arrested, Remanded To Judicial Custody For Attacking Policemen In Palamu District

Ten people, including a woman, were arrested on Sunday in connection with the attack on police personnel at Semri village in Palamu district two days ago.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
police

Pixabay


All the accused were remanded to judicial custody, police said.

A mob had allegedly thrashed four police personnel, including an officer, mistaking them as forest officials on Friday night.

The villagers were angry as a local was injured in an accident involving a Forest Department vehicle.

The police personnel, led by Manatu police station Officer-in-charge Pankaj Kumar, were returning in their jeep after producing an accused woman before a court but the locals presumed it was the same Forest Department vehicle that was involved in the accident.

Superintendent of Police, Chandan Kumar Sinha said stringent action will be taken against the culprits.

A hunt was on to apprehend the others who were involved in the incident, the SP said.

(Image: Pixabay)

Tags: police, Forest Department, Medininagar Jharkhand
First Published:
