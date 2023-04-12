10 Charas Packets Recovered By BSF From Island Off The Gujarat Coast

A patrolling team of the Border Security Force (BSF) has recovered 10 packets of charas from the Luna Bet island off Jakhau coast in Gujarat's Kutch district, an official said on Wednesday. The island is about five km away from the Jakhau port of Kutch.

According to the BSF, the seized charas packets, with 'Afghan Product' printed on them, were likely washed ashore from the Pakistan side and reached the Indian coast. Since May 2020, as many as 1,548 unclaimed packets of charas have been recovered by the BSF as well as other law enforcement agencies, including Customs and the Indian Coast Guard, off the Jakhau coast and the adjoining creek area, the BSF said in a release.