10 Children Killed As Massive Fire Breaks Out At A Hospital In Maharashtra's Bhandara

In a tragic incident, ten children died after a fire broke out at the Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of Bhandara District General Hospital in Maharashtra at 2 am today. The rescue operations are currently underway.

Civil Surgeon in Bhandara, Pramod Khandate said, "10 children have died in a fire that broke out at Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of Bhandara District General Hospital at 2 am today. 7 children have been rescued so far."

Bhandara fire incident leaves 10 children dead

The SP of Bhandara district informed that so far 7 to 8 children have been rescued. Speaking about the incident, the hospital authorities informed that the 10 children died due to suffocation caused by the fire outbreak. Authorities further informed that when the nurse on duty opened the Intensive Care Unit door and saw a large amount of smoke in the room, he immediately informed the hospital authorities, after which a fire brigade was called.

