10 Dead As Fire From Gas Stove Guts A Railway Coach At Madurai Junction

Ten passengers were killed after three coaches of Punalar Express caught fire in the morning at Madurai Railway station on Saturday while they were allegedly cooking inside the coach. The incident took place at 5:30am and the burnt coaches were detached from the train and kept at Madurai Stabing Line. The fire was doused at 7:30am after two hours of efforts, without any harm to the other coaches.

According to Southern Railways, the accident occurred in a private party coach that was attached at Nagercoil Junction on Friday (August 25) to train no. 16730 Punalur to Madurai Express, which arrived in Madurai at 3:47am.

"Based on initial investigation conducted by the police, it has been revealed that the passengers in the private party coach had apparently illegally smuggled gas cylinders, which caused the fire," stated a local source.

The party coach, which is a tourist train, had started the journey from Lucknow on August 17. It was scheduled to return to Chennai tomorrow via train no 16824 Kollam to Chennai Egmore Ananthapuri Express from where it was scheduled to return to Lucknow.

According to the source, "The injured have been taken to Madurai government hospital for treatment of their burns. The fire did not spread to other coaches." More details from the police are awaited.

MS Sangeetha, Madurai District Collector, said, "Today early morning at 5:30am there was a fire accident in the coach that was halted here at Madurai Railway station... They were pilgrims and were travelling from Uttar Pradesh. This morning when they tried to make coffee and tried to light the gas stove, there was a cylinder blast. 55 people have been rescued & as of now, we have retrieved nine bodies. Rescue operation is underway."

Meanwhile informing about the incident, the Southern Railway announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the deceased.