10 deaths, 428 new COVID-19 cases in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Feb 22 (PTI) Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 12,83,297 as 428 more people tested positive for the infection on Tuesday, while 10 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 9,036, the Health department said.

The daily positivity rate was 0.81 per cent and 136 children were among the newly-infected, it said, adding that 52,672 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Six out of the new fatalities were in Sundargarh district.

The state had logged 388 COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths on Monday.

There are 4,955 active COVID-19 cases and 1,095 patients recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 12,69,253, it added. PTI HMB RG RG

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)