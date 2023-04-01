10 Detained For Stone Pelting, Torching Police Vehicles In Maharashtra's Sambhajinagar

In connection with the Sambhaji Nagar clashes which erupted on the eve of Ram Navami on March 29, 10 people were arrested by the police on April 1. The action was taken against the miscreants for torching police vehicles and pelting stones in connection with the Ram Navami procession violence in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar in the Kiradpura area. Notably, one person died and at least 12 persons, including 10 policemen, were injured after a mob of around 500 people hurled stones and petrol-filled bottles following a clash between two groups near a Ram temple in the city on March 29.

According to sources, a detailed investigation will be done on the people involved in the violent clashes. As per police, the people involved in the mob violence were locals and that about 60 CCTV videos are being scanned to probe further into the incident. Cases have been registered against close to 400 people.

SIT formed

On the eve of the auspicious Ram Navami festival in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, on March 29, a 500-strong mob engaged in violent clashes by hurling petrol bombs, pelting stones, and using iron rods and sticks. The clashes took place between two factions near a Ram Temple on the night before the day of Ram Navami. The police are also trying to recover these weapons used during the mob violence.

The Commissioner of Police of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar said a Special Investigation team is jointly investigating in the matter with the Cyber police and Crime branch. Meanwhile, the Rapid Action Force (RAF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) forces have been deployed in the city to main law and order. Governor Ramesh Bais urged CM Eknath Shinde to take stern action against the people involved in the attack.

Sambhaji Nagar violence

"It started after two groups, each comprising around five persons, clashed near the Ram temple. After some time, one group left the place and the police soon came to the site. After an hour, a mob gathered there, bringing stones and petrol-filled bottles along, which they threw at the police personnel," Aurangabad Police Commissioner Nikhil Gupta told ABP Majha, a Marathi news channel.

He added the street lights were also damaged resulting in darkness in the area. "We had to use extra force to disperse the mob. They burnt police vehicles near the Ram temple besides hurling stones and petrol-filled bottles at the police personnel. The police used tear gas extensively along with some plastic bullets and live rounds in this case... (Sic)," he said. The offence was registered under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class), 147 and 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly) and others, as well as the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, he said.