10 Drug Peddlers Held In Assam

At least 10 drug peddlers, including two women, were arrested from different parts of Assam and heroin, ganja and 'World Is Yours' tablets were seized from their possession, police said on Sunday.

Based on specific information, an operation was launched and two drug traffickers were apprehended from a location under the Jajori police station, the Nagaon District Police tweeted.

The police also seized 19.1 gm of heroin from their possession, it added.

Another search operation was conducted at the house of one suspect in Rupahi Nodirpar area and 25 plastic vials containing 3.30 gm of heroin was seized.

A woman was arrested for possessing the drugs and was forwarded to judicial custody, police said.

In a series of tweets, Guwahati Police said that different teams carried out multiple operations and arrested seven culprits across the city.

It said that a special team led by Joint Commissioner Partha Sarathi Mahanta and Kamrup district Deputy Superintendent of Police Kalyan Pathak seized 50,000 'World Is Yours' tablets at midnight.

The police also arrested five drug peddlers for carrying the drugs and further probe is on, it added.

In Guwahati city, 476 gm of ganja was seized from the possession of a woman in Sarmakata locality in Beharbari under Basistha police station.

Guwahati Police tweeted, "1 mobile phone & Rs 800 cash were also recovered from her. Legal action has been initiated." A different police team from Pragjyotishpur police station raided the premise of one suspect at Amgaon Taribagan and arrested him after 400 gm Ganja were found there.

"A mobile phone & Rs 6500 cash were also seized," police said.