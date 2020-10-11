'10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute': Arvind Kejriwal Continues Drive Against Dengue In Sixth Week

In an attempt to campaign against Dengue which is spread due to mosquitoes, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday changed the stagnant water from the pots of his house in a 10-minute long inspection which he carries out every Sunday.

This Sunday was the sixth of the ten-week long drive '10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute' against Dengue and the Delhi chief minister this Sunday involved his family in the campaign to encourage the citizens of Delhi to involve their family members in the campaign to replace the stagnant water and prevent dengue.

"Today is the sixth Sunday of the Delhi campaign against dengue and this time my family also joined this campaign. We checked the house, replaced the accumulated freshwater. You should also include your family in this campaign. We have to defeat dengue together," Kejriwal tweeted.

डेंगू के ख़िलाफ़ दिल्ली के महाअभियान का आज छठा रविवार है और इस बार मेरा परिवार भी इस अभियान में शामिल हुआ। हमने घर की चेकिंग की, जमा हुए साफ़ पानी को बदला। आप भी अपने परिवार को इस मुहिम में शामिल करें। हमें मिलकर डेंगू को हराना है।#10Hafte10Baje10Minute

हर रविवार, डेंगू पर वार

Delhi Government's drive against Dengue

Kejriwal had announced the '10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute' campaign to stop the breeding of dengue mosquitoes and protect the families of Delhi from Dengue. He believed that it is possible through the collective efforts of the citizens of Delhi. Under this "health-campaign", the Delhi government urges the citizens to change the clean stagnant water collected at home every Sunday because dengue mosquito thrives in stagnant water. The Delhi government urges every family to change, replace or drain the water deposited in the pots, coolers, A/C, tires, vases, etc, in order to avoid the dengue mosquitoes from thriving on the accumulated water. The Delhi government has also launched a Dengue helpline - 01123300012 and WhatsApp helpline - 8595920530 to assist the general public with Dengue.

