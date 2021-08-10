10 Injured In Grenade Attack In Srinagar: Terrorists Targeted SSP Vehicle, Says CRPF

A grenade attack that occurred on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir's capital Srinagar has injured at least ten people. Police officials say that the target of the terrorists was J&K Police and the CRPF; however, they missed the target, and the grenade exploded on the road injuring at least ten civilians, of which nine are local while one is from Kolkata. The injured have been admitted to the hospital, and their situation is said to be stable. The security forces have launched a cordon and search operation to catch the culprits.

While speaking to the media, Kishore Prasad, DIG CRPF in Srinagar said, "SSP's bunker was in the area which was targeted, but the grenade bounced back and exploded on the road due to which civilians were injured. None of the security forces personnel has been injured."

The attack took place near Hari Singh High Street market of Srinagar, one of the commercial hubs and a crowded area in Jammu and Kashmir. Incidentally, the area had also suffered a similar grenade attack two years ago. Moreover, a few days back, the famous Lal Chowk and its watchtower were lit up with tricolour a few days back. The situation is alarming as the grenade attack comes just a day after the Anantnag attack where terrorists gunned down a BJP sarpanch and his wife after barging into their home.

Speaking on the grenade attack, General (Retd) GD Bakshi said, "The terror elements are desperate to do something somehow. After the Balakot airstrike, they were shaken and couldn't do anything despite the abrogation of article 370. China has encouraged them and supplied them with quadcopters, drones because they cannot cross the LoC. They somehow want to revive the terrorist activity. Just before Independence day, they want to make a statement."

"They are finding it extremely difficult to do anything because of the alertness of security forces. Hence they resort to the grenade attack. It's one of the easiest ways to throw a grenade. Even a child can be given a grenade and asked to throw it on others. You can hide it in your bag or anywhere else. A grenade is an aerial weapon, you can just throw it in the middle of the crowd and escape," General GD Bakshi added.

He further elaborated on the improvement in the situation today vis-a-vis during his tenure in Jammu and Kashmir. He said, "When I was in serving in J&K from 2000-2005, there were 5000 armed terrorists in J&K and 60% were foreigners. Today they have been eliminated and are down to some 100-150. They are somehow trying to stay alive and when they are given a kick by their ISI handlers, so they resort to such activities."

Security forces on alert ahead of Independence Day

The security forces are on a constant vigil and have been cracking down on the terror networks in Jammu and Kashmir. On Monday, the J&K Police arrested two terrorists identified as Yasir Hussain & Usman Qadir from Kishtwar before carrying out a planned terror attack in the region. Terrorists across the border have planned multiple terror attacks to foil India's celebration of 75th Independence Day, as per the intelligence. The security forces have averted several major terror attacks in J&K and Punjab, which shares a border with Pakistan. Also, the Uttar Pradesh ATS has arrested several suspects on multiple occasions who were plotting major terror attacks ahead of Independence Day.

