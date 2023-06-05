10 kg smuggled gold worth Rs 6.2 crores seized at Mumbai airport, two arrested

The Mumbai Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) confiscated over 10 kg of gold worth Rs 6.2 crores in two separate cases, officials said on Sunday, adding that four passengers have been arrested.

In the first case, two passengers who arrived from Sharjah to Mumbai on Air India Express Flight No. IX 252 were intercepted.

“During the examination of the said passengers, 8 gold bars of 24 karat having foreign markings weighing 8 kg were found concealed inside their clothes around their waist. Acting swiftly on further intelligence, one more associate of the passengers was apprehended. The gold in bar form weighing 8 kg recovered during examination valued at Rs 4.94 crores was seized. Three persons have been arrested in the first case,” DRI’s statement read.

In the second case, on June 3, an Indian national travelling from Dubai was also detained at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport.

“The examination of the baggage of the said passengers was conducted and during the course of the baggage search, 56 ladies’ clutches (purses) were recovered. All the ladies ‘clutches were found to be having ingenious concealment of 24-karat gold in the form of silver-colored metal wires under the metallic strips of the lady’s clutches,” said the statement.

According to the statement, the recovered gold wires had a net weight of 2005 grams and a provisional value of Rs 1,23,80,875.

“The said passenger was arrested in this case. The second seizure apparently involves well-educated individuals who are directly involved in the planning and execution of the gold smuggling,” read the statement.

In the aforementioned occurrences, a total of 10 kilogramme gold worth around 6.2 crore was recovered, and four passengers were arrested. DRI stated that additional investigations are being conducted.