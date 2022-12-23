10 Kisan Leaders Protesting Liquor Factory In Ferozepur Booked For Stealing Electricity

Ten farmer leaders in Punjab's Ferozepur sitting in protest demanding the shutdown of a liquor plant have been booked for stealing electricity from outside the liquor factory. The protest began after farmers said the liquor factory is damaging their agricultural land and causing air pollution.

According to an FIR, the 10 farmers extended the electricity line to the protest site without supply permission. A case was registered under sections 379 and 336 of the IPC.

The farmers want the state government to shut down the liquor factory in Zira near the national highway. Protests intensifed as farmers refused to leave despite police orders. The farmers pulled down barricades, after which police resorted to lathi-charge.

AAP an anti-farmer government, says BJP

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla called the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab an anti-farmer government over the protests in Ferozepur. Poonawalla slammed Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann calling him "campaign minister" saying Mann is busy campaigning in election states.

"AAP’s true face of being a Kisan Virodhi sarkar has been exposed once again. Today in Punjab’s Ferozepur, instead of listening to farmers protesting for the shutting down of the liquor plant, those people who love liquor plants and the Sharaab mafia are now getting the farmers beaten up by the cops," said Poonawalla.

He further said, "This is not the first time they have been beaten up, when the farmers were protesting outside CM Bhagwant Mann's residence in Sangruru that time too they were lathi-charged. This is AAP ki lathi charge wali sarkar."

"Sometimes they beat up farmers when they demand basic rights, sometimes in defence of the liquor mafia. This is the true face of AAP. CM Bhagwant Mann is not the CM of Punjab but camapign minister as he is always busy doing campaigning. And the real CM with the power is Arvind Kejriwal who uses the police to strike blows at the farmers of Punjab."