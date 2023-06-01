Last Updated:

10 Kms Fencing Completed: Amit Shah On Centre’s Solution To Secure Manipur-Myanmar Border

Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed that the Centre is working on a permanent solution and is actively fencing to secure the border areas. 

Mahima Joshi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressing a press conference in Manipur. (Image: ANI)


Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the third day of his Manipur visit talked about the security of border areas and the steps taken by the government to secure the areas lying on the border of neighbouring Myanmar and Manipur. He further informed that the Centre is working on a permanent solution and is actively fencing to secure the border areas. 

“We are working on a permanent solution for border areas of Myanmar and Manipur. At least 10 kms of fencing is completed while tender has been passed for the rest,” Amit Shah said, adding, “Biometric identification of people crossing the border.” 

Shah on Manipur violence 

Responding to the queries regarding Manipur violence, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “Several agencies are working in Manipur to investigate the violent incidents. High-level CBI probe in six incidents of violence hints at a conspiracy. We will make sure that the investigation is fair.” 

Further elaborating on the Centre’s efforts to aid the victims of violence, Shah said, “The central government has provided eight teams of medical experts including 20 doctors to Manipur to provide aid to victims of violence in the state. Five teams have already reached here and 3 others are on the way.” 

He further announced the government’s key decision taken in view of the violence that took place in the northeastern state of Manipur. 

  • Central Government has constituted a committee to probe into these incidents headed by a retired judge of the High Court
  • Under the precedence of the Manipur governor, a peace committee will be set up.
  • Inter-agency unified command for coordination among all the agencies in Manipur. 
  • CBI to investigate 6 cases whereas one case of general conspiracy has been registered. 
  •  A relief and rehabilitation package will be provided to the victims of riots where they will receive Rs 5 lakh from the Indian govt and 5 lakhs from the Manipur government.
  • Along with gas, petrol and other basic needs, a camp will be set to provide ration through electric ration card.
  • Few officials will visit the state and will discuss the roadmap in a bid to avoid loss of studies for competitive exams during the violence.  
  • We are discussing with the Manipur High Court for setting up 3 virtual courtrooms. 
