10 Kms Fencing Completed: Amit Shah On Centre’s Solution To Secure Manipur-Myanmar Border

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the third day of his Manipur visit talked about the security of border areas and the steps taken by the government to secure the areas lying on the border of neighbouring Myanmar and Manipur. He further informed that the Centre is working on a permanent solution and is actively fencing to secure the border areas.

“We are working on a permanent solution for border areas of Myanmar and Manipur. At least 10 kms of fencing is completed while tender has been passed for the rest,” Amit Shah said, adding, “Biometric identification of people crossing the border.”

Shah on Manipur violence

Responding to the queries regarding Manipur violence, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “Several agencies are working in Manipur to investigate the violent incidents. High-level CBI probe in six incidents of violence hints at a conspiracy. We will make sure that the investigation is fair.”

#WATCH | Several agencies are working in Manipur to investigate violent incidents. High-level CBI probe in 6 incidents of violence that hint at a conspiracy. We will make sure that the investigation is fair: Union Home Minister Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/uH334y3bRF — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2023

Further elaborating on the Centre’s efforts to aid the victims of violence, Shah said, “The central government has provided eight teams of medical experts including 20 doctors to Manipur to provide aid to victims of violence in the state. Five teams have already reached here and 3 others are on the way.”

He further announced the government’s key decision taken in view of the violence that took place in the northeastern state of Manipur.