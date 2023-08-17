10 Kuki-Zomi MLAs Write To PM Modi, Demands 500 Cr From PM's Relief Fund, Govt Posts

Ten Kuki-Zomi MLAs of Manipur on Wednesday, August 16 wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding the creation of the 'Posts of Chief Secretary and DGP or its equivalent posts for the five Hill Districts of Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Chandel, Tengnoupal, and Pherzawl District at Lamka, Churachandpur and sanction of 500 crores from PM's Relief Fund'

In the letter written to the PM, the MLAs elaborated on the plight of Kuki-Zomis, who are residing in Imphal as government employees, businessmen, daily wage earners and labourers.

The MLAs said, "Members of Kuki-Zomis community's houses, settlement areas, vehicles, and churches were burnt,the Kuki-Zomi students studying and residing in Manipur University hostels, other hostels and institutions, including medical colleges and nurses were dragged out from their hostels and rented houses by the Meitei mob and were tortured, molested, raped and killed, which is still continuing unabated till today."

"Even members of the State Legislative Assembly were not spared. The Manipur Legislative Assembly Member of Thanlon Constituency Vungzagin Valte and his driver were waylaid while he was returning from a meeting from the Chief Minister's Bungalow. His driver was beaten to death, and the MLA was tortured and beaten and left for dead; he, however, was rescued by the Security Forces and was rushed to New Delhi, where he is slowly recovering but left incapacitated both physically and mentally. Another two Cabinet Ministers namely Letpao Haokip's house and properties were burnt to ashes and Nemcha Kipgen's residential quarters was set ablaze," the letter read.

Kuki-Zomi MLAs say, 'Imphal is now a valley of death and destruction'

The MLAS, launching an attack on Chief Minister N Biren Singh in the letter, claimed that even after burning down houses, the Meiteis under the leadership of the Chief Minister continue to wage war against the Kuki- Zo hill tribals by attacking villages in the hill districts almost every day.

The MLAs said that the Imphal capital has become a valley of death and destruction for the Kuki-Zo people and no one now dares to go back to Imphal. "Mention may be made here that a mentally unstable woman who was caught by Meirapaibis, a Meitei women group was handed over to the Meitei militias and killed as she was taken to be a Kuki woman. The most gruesome and barbaric beheading of David Thiek, a young man from Langza village by Meitei Terrorists and two Kuki-Zo women, who were stripped naked and molested, humiliated, violated and gangraped by Meitei mob have shaken the conscience of our countrymen and people around the world," the letter read.

The MLAs in the letter said that in order to solve the problems faced by the government employees belonging to the Kuki-Zo tribals and for the efficient administration of the districts inhabited by us (Kuki-Zomis), the post of Chief Secretary or its equivalent post and the post of DGP or equivalent post need to be immediately created. Besides, other key senior-level posts in the civil and police department should also be created in the Public interest, the letter said.

Kuki Zomi MLAs also appealed to the Prime Minister for a sanction of Rs 500 crore from the Prime Minister's Relief Fund for proper rehabilitation of the Zomi-Kuki people, who have been devastated by the riots and systematic ethnic cleansing.

Notably, the 10 Kuki Zomi MLAs, who wrote to PM Modi, include Haokholet Kipgen, Letpao Haokip, LM Khaute, Nemcha Kipgen, Ngursanglur Sanate, Paolienlal Haokip, Chinlunthang, Letzamang Haokip, Kimneo Haokip Hangshing, and Vungzagin Valte.