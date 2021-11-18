10 Lakh Migrant Workers Returned To Jharkhand Since March 2020: Govt

About 10 lakh migrant labourers have returned to Jharkhand between March 2020 and October this year and the state government is taking steps to resolve their salary-related problems and other issues, according to an official statement.

After the pandemic-induced lockdown was announced in March last year, the State Migrant Control Room brought back workers who were stuck at various places of the country and facing financial hardships, it said.

"For the first time in Jharkhand, the government is working with a sensitive approach towards the issues of workers and labourers.... Between 27 March 2020 to 31 October 2021, a total of 9,66,393 workers have returned to Jharkhand," said the statement issued on Thursday.

The control room is still helping stranded and helpless workers, it said.

"On the instructions of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the State Migrant Control Room is continuously working towards resolving their issues. From bringing back trapped workers from other states to helping them get their outstanding salaries and solving other allied issues," the statement said.

With the efforts of the state government, migrant workers have received a total of Rs 84.84 lakh as pending salary and compensation from their employers, it said.

The government has made arrangements to bring migrants from other states and countries in buses, trains and flights.

The statement said Giridih district saw the return of the highest number of migrants at 1.58 lakh.

Giridih is followed by Palamu (1,09,438 workers), Garhwa (78,539), Hazaribagh (78,414), Godda (69,752) and Koderma (42,932). A large number of workers from other districts such as West Singhbhum, Bokaro and Chatra also returned home.

Many of these workers suffered from illness while several others faced harassments during their stay outside the state, the statement said.

