10 malarial deaths in Mizoram in 2021: Official

Aizawl, May 1 (PTI) Although the rate of malarial deaths has declined in the last few years, 10 people succumbed to the mosquito-borne disease in Mizoram in 2021, a senior health official has said.

Mission Director of National Health Mission (NHM), Dr Eric Zomawia, at an event in which Health Minister Dr R Lalthangliana was the chief guest, on Saturday said that 5,637 people were diagnosed with malaria in the state in 2021 and 10 patients died between June and September last year.

He said that 354 people have been diagnosed with malaria in January and February this year but no fatalities have been recorded so far. Zomawia said that Mamit, Lawngtlai and Lunglei are the most transmission-risk districts.

The health minister said that the state government is striving to eradicate malaria, along with the rest of the country, by 2030.

He urged people to extend support to the state government by creating mass awareness, keeping surroundings clean and preventing mosquitos from breeding.

In case of fever, trained doctors should be consulted to prevent deaths, he added. PTI COR SBN ACD ACD

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)