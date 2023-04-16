10 Must-dos In UP's Kashi; PM Modi Highlights Why One Will Be 'mesmerised' By City's Charm

Quick links:
Ghats in Varanasi are riverfront steps that lead to the banks of the River Ganges and the city has a total of 88 Ghats. Most of the Ghats are for puja ceremonies and bathing.
Kashi Vishwanath Temple is one of the most prominent Hindu temples of Lord Shiva and is located in Varanasi. The temple is situated on the western bank of the Ganga and are one of the 12 Jyotirlingas.
On the day of Kartik Purnima, there is a tradition of taking bath in the river Ganga and donating earthen lamps which is why Kartika Purnima is also known as Ganga Snan.
The Ganga Aarti is a Puja ritual performed daily on the Dashashwamedh Ghat of Varanasi by 7 learned Brahmins of Kashi and is properly choreographed for all the tourists who visit Kashi.
One among the 10 reasons PM highlighted in his post to visit Kashi, is the Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple which is one of the sacred temples of Hindu Lord Hanuman and is located in Varanasi.
The boat ride in the Ganga river takes people on a cruise across the Ganga River, and they discover the holy city of Varanasi. PM praised the religious city saying that it would 'mesmerise' everyone.
Kullad chai, another big attraction of Kashi makes people its admirer and is sold in a very large quantity. Notably, PM Modi himself likes to drink Kullad Chai whenever he visits Kashi.
The delicious Chaat from Kashi leaves a memorable impression on people's minds. Here, one will find the different varieties of chaat.
Godowlia ka Meetha Paan is one of the biggest specialties of Kashi as people love its lasting taste and the authentic ingredients used to make such a kind of Paan.