Last Updated:

10 Must-dos In UP's Kashi; PM Modi Highlights Why One Will Be 'mesmerised' By City's Charm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shared a Twitter post stating 10 reasons to visit his Lok Sabha constituency Kashi and praised the religious city.

General News
 
| Written By
Abheet Sajwan
Ganga Ghats
1/10
Image: VertigoWarrior Twitter

Ghats in Varanasi are riverfront steps that lead to the banks of the River Ganges and the city has a total of 88 Ghats. Most of the Ghats are for puja ceremonies and bathing. 

Shree Kashi Vishwanath Jyotirling
2/10
Image: VertigoWarrior Twitter

Kashi Vishwanath Temple is one of the most prominent Hindu temples of Lord Shiva and is located in Varanasi. The temple is situated on the western bank of the Ganga and are one of the 12 Jyotirlingas.

Ganga Snan
3/10
Image: VertigoWarrior Twitter

On the day of Kartik Purnima, there is a tradition of taking bath in the river Ganga and donating earthen lamps which is why Kartika Purnima is also known as Ganga Snan.

Ganga Aarti
4/10
Image: VertigoWarrior Twitter

The Ganga Aarti is a Puja ritual performed daily on the Dashashwamedh Ghat of Varanasi by 7 learned Brahmins of Kashi and is properly choreographed for all the tourists who visit Kashi.

Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple
5/10
Image: VertigoWarrior Twitter

One among the 10 reasons PM highlighted in his post to visit Kashi, is the Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple which is one of the sacred temples of Hindu Lord Hanuman and is located in Varanasi.

Boat Ride in Ganga River
6/10
Image: VertigoWarrior Twitter

The boat ride in the Ganga river takes people on a cruise across the Ganga River, and they discover the holy city of Varanasi. PM praised the religious city saying that it would 'mesmerise' everyone.

Kullad Chai
7/10
Image: VertigoWarrior Twitter

Kullad chai, another big attraction of Kashi makes people its admirer and is sold in a very large quantity. Notably, PM Modi himself likes to drink Kullad Chai whenever he visits Kashi.

Kashi ka Chaat
8/10
Image: VertigoWarrior Twitter

The delicious Chaat from Kashi leaves a memorable impression on people's minds. Here, one will find the different varieties of chaat.

Godowlia ka Meetha Paan
9/10
Image: VertigoWarrior Twitter

Godowlia ka Meetha Paan is one of the biggest specialties of Kashi as people love its lasting taste and the authentic ingredients used to make such a kind of Paan.

Malaiyo
10/10
Image: VertigoWarrior Twitter

Malaiyo is a secret sweet dish of Varanasi and is made of milk, has a kesar pista flavour, and is completely light and fluffy. People would eat as many cups of Malaiyo as possible once they taste it.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
PM Modi inaugurates northeast’s first AIIMS, dedicates Rs 14,300 crore projects | PICS

PM Modi inaugurates northeast’s first AIIMS, dedicates Rs 14,300 crore projects | PICS