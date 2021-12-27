10 New Cases Push Nagaland's COVID-19 Tally To 32,184

After not reporting any COVID-19 case for three days, Nagaland registered 10 fresh infections on Monday, pushing the northeastern state's tally to 32,184, a health official said.

The state's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 702 as no fatality was reported in the last three days, he said.

The new cases were registered in Dimapur district, the official said.

Nagaland now has 82 active cases, while 30,331 people have recovered from the disease, including five in the last 24 hours, he said.

Altogether 1,069 patients have migrated to other states to date.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients in the state now stands at 94.24 per cent.

