10 Omicron-infected Patients Recover In Telangana

Ten Omicron-infected patients recovered in Telangana and no fresh case of the new coronavirus variant was reported on Friday, the State Health Department said.

It said in a bulletin that 15 samples are awaited with regard to their Omicron status.

As on December 22, the total number of Omicron cases reported in the State was 38.

Meanwhile, the State reported 162 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,80,413, while the death toll rose to 4,019 with one more fatality.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 81 followed by Ranga Reddy (24) district, a State government bulletin said while providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases with 210 people recovering from the infectious disease. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,72,847.

The number of active cases was 3,547, the bulletin said.

It said 35,037 samples were tested during the day and the total number of samples tested till date was 2,94,68,944.

The samples tested per 10 lakh were 7,91,750.

The case fatality rate in the State was 0.59 per cent. The recovery rate 98.83 per cent.

