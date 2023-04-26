10 Policemen, One Civilian Killed In Maoist Attack In Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

Eleven people including 10 policemen and one civilian are reported to have been killed in Bastar, Chhattisgarh in a Naxal attack on Wednesday, April 26.

DRG Force was reportedly dispatched from Dantewada for an Anti-Naxal operation on the Intelligence of the presence of Maoist Cadre under police station Aranpur area of district Dantewada. During the return, after the operation, an IED blast was carried by Maoists on Aranpur road due to which 10 DRG Jawans and one driver involved in the campaign have been martyred.

Naxals won't be spared: Chhattisgarh CM

On reports of an IED attack by Naxals on security personnel in Dantewada, claiming the lives of 11 personnel, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said, "There is such information with us. It is very saddening. My condolences to the bereaved families. This fight is in its last stage. Naxals won't be spared."

(More updates to follow)