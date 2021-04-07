10 Stunning Reveals From Secret Report On How Param Bir Singh Gave Sachin Vaze A Free Hand

A secret police report sent by a top Maharashtra police officer to the state government reveals shocking links between controversial former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and arrested Assistant Police inspector (API) Sachin Vaze since the time the latter came to be re-appointed to the Mumbai Police. This came even as Param Bir Singh was finally called in for questioning by the NIA, followed closely by another former encounter cop Pradeep Sharma.

Sachin Vaze, the prime suspect in both the Mansukh Hiren Death case and the Antilia bomb scare case was arrested by the NIA on March 13, with many of his aides like Riyaz Kazi being questioned periodically. The latest under the agency's scanner is former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, who according to the 'secret report', had essentially given a free hand to Sachin Vaze and had verbally made him the CIU in-charge after having overruled the contentions of the Joint CP Crime in re-appointing him to the force.

The explosive report accessed by Republic TV reveals numerous explosive details regarding the Param Bir Singh-Sachin Vaze working relationship. Here are ten of them:

Ten key disclosures about Param Bir Singh-Sachin Vaze link:

1. Sachin Vaze was reinstated by Param Bir Singh

According to the report, Sachin Vaze's reinstatement to service in the Mumbai Police force after the purported completion of his suspension on 6 June 2020 was brought up at a review meeting by the then Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh himself. The Joint CP (Admin), ACP (Armed forces), and then DCP (Mantralaya security) were also present.

2. Param Bir appointed Sachin Vaze as head of CIU

The rank of the Crime Branch in-charge can only be given to a Police Inspector. Yet, Param Bir Singh ordered to name Sachin Vaze who is an API as the head of the Crime Investigation Unit (CIU), the report said.

3. Sachin Vaze was reinstated despite opposition from Joint CP

As per the report, the Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) had 'strongly opposed' Sachin Vaze's reinstatement in the Mumbai Police force but had to 'unwillingly' issue the order on the insistence of ex-CP Param Bir Singh.

4. Sachin Vaze reported only to Param Bir Singh

Sachin Vaze did not report to any senior officers of the Crime Branch and had prohibited his colleague at CIU from doing the same. He only reported to Param Bir Singh, the report claimed.

5. Param Bir gave direct orders to Sachin Vaze

Param Bir Singh reportedly gave direct instructions to Sachin Vaze on making arrests and conducting raids on illegal activities. Sachin Vaze was also given a free hand by the top cop.

6. Vaze was part of high-level meetings

Despite his rank of API, Sachin Vaze was present at crucial meetings including the ones on the fake TRP scam, Dilip Chabriya case, Antilia bomb scare probe, and others, including the Mumbai CP's briefings to ministers on these matters, the report said.

7. Param Bir took charge of CIU transfers

In an order dated May 25, 2020, the then Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh notified about taking charge of the transfers and appointments of Mumbai's Crime Intelligence Unit, of which he made Sachin Vaze as the chief.

8. Sachin Vaze had three police cars at his disposal, used luxury cars instead

The report lists three cars - a Tata Sumo, a Toyota Innova and a Mahindra Scorpio - as being assigned for Sachin Vaze's official purposes. However, as per information from the CIU, Vaze was using high-end luxurious cars like Mercedes Benz, Audi and other private vehicles to reach office.

9. CIU investigated 17 cases while Vaze was in-charge; reported only to Param Bir Singh

As per the report, 17 criminal cases were under investigation by the CIU in the period that he was working as its incharge. Vaze didn't follow the rules of hierarchy and reported directly and independently to Param Bir Singh.

10. Report lays out rules of hierarchy and reporting Param Bir Singh & Sachin Vaze flouted

In the Mumbai Crime Branch, the reporting system is such that the investigation officer first reports to his unit in charge regarding the probe, then the Unit in charge and the investigation officer report to Assistant CP, then Deputy CP, followed by Additional CP and the Joint CP.

However, flouting all norms, API Vaze would directly report to the then CP Param Bir Singh.

Secret report sent by a top Maharashtra policeman

Param Bir Singh enters Vazegate probe

In a fresh development on Wednesday morning, Param Bir Singh reached the National Investigation Agency (NIA) office in Mumbai to record his statement with the agency which is probing the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiren and the Anitilia bomb scare case.

Over a period of 4 hours, he was likely interrogated on the reinstatement of Sachin Vaze in the Mumbai Police force after nearly 16 years out following his suspension due to an alleged fake encounter case, the fact that Sachin Vaze worked under and reported to Param Bir, and on how a growing number of luxury cars linked to Sachin Vaze were seen parked at the Mumbai CP's premises, and whether or not he was aware of this.

Meanwhile, suspended API Sachin Vaze is set to be produced at an NIA court later in the day on account of his current custody ending.

